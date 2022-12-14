Growth concerns

The annual CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation fell to 5.88 per cent in November, from the previous month’s 6.77 per cent and below the RBI 6 per cent upper tolerance limit, signalling the easing of inflationary pressures in the economy. The RBI cannot afford to lower its guard as moderation in inflation is largely being driven by a drop in food prices.

However, the RBI cannot be oblivious to the negative repercussions of high interest rates on a country’s economic recovery and growth. Agreed, the risks to inflation may not have subsided, but legitimate concerns over growth and investment cannot be overlooked by the RBI. That said, the Central Government needs to turn its focus towards fiscal consolidation by borrowing less while redirecting its expenditures from consumption to investment.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Bad loan recovery

This has reference to ‘In 5 years, banks recovered just 13% of ₹10-lakh-cr NPA write-off’ (December 14). The amount recovered, though small in percentage terms, reveals the options available to banks even after write-off. One such option is the Right of Recompense, which means that banks can recover the concessions extended once performance of the borrower improves. This is seldom exercised.

Write-off is only an accounting procedure and banks should continue efforts for recovery. Sale of individuals assets, sale as going concern and M&As are some of the options available.

It is to be noted that businesses that were not viable earlier may be support worthy now due to changing economic and market conditions and recovery through revival of such borrowers deserve consideration.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Corporate borrowers

A banker’s lending decision need not always be correct and it is always inherent with risks such as ‘ifs and buts’ about the conduct of borrowers, etc., but then the decisions are taken in the interest of the bank in almost all cases. For around 10 years now, it is corporate borrowers who have accounted for most of the NPAs. Bankers have to separate wilful defaulter loan accounts from other borrowal accounts which have become bad due to factors beyond their control. .

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Wilful defaulters

While business failing is normal, it is galling to see those who have defaulted on loans lead luxurious lives at the cost of the honest tax-paying public. Many of the borrowers have no intent to repay loans taken from the banks and this is causing stress in banks.

The Prime Minister has come down hard on those promising rewadis, but what about tackling the big fish which are cheating banks with impunity safe in the knowledge that no authority can put them behind bars.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Inflation woes

This refers to ‘The real risk of higher inflation is real wages’ (December 14). Inflation always affects the middle class/salaried income group and the daily wage earners. Many families in the aforesaid category find it extremely difficult to make ends meet when prices rise.

The salaried class has also to put up with a predicament of lower nominal wages, thanks to deduction of income at source for income tax, every fiscal year.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai