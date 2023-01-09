Promote natural farming

Apropos ‘Why this dithering on natural farming?’ (January 9), the Green Revolution focused on increasing agricultural production by mainly using high yielding crop varieties and fertilisers. Excess use of chemicals in farming over the years has made the soil infertile and unfit for further cultivation.

To make available fertilisers at subsidised cost, the Centre has been making huge provisions, which is becoming a major burden on the exchequer.

There are many success stories of farmers across various States adopting and continuing natural farming with no compromise on quantity. Present day consumers are pretty health conscious and are aware of the benefits of consuming organically produced food items.

It is time for a gradual transition to natural/organic farming from the current fertiliser-oriented cultivation. The Centre needs to plan aggressively to give necessary support to farmers migrating to natural farming.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

AI in face-saving mode

Apropos ‘Will repair all processes in AI, assures Tata Sons chief’ (January 9), it is good that Tata Sons chairman has taken cognisance of the shameful incident and stated that safety and well-being of passengers and crew are paramount. As Air India caters to both domestic and international passengers, bad press is the last thing that the airline would want. With the current level of technology, such incidents can be easily reported to the authorities concerned well in time to take swift action.

Bal Govind

Noida

Education is key

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, has regretted for dropping out of formal education at the age of 16. This should serve as food for thought for students who squander away precious time (resource) in schools and colleges and ultimately become unemployable. They often become a burden to their parents as well as to society. One is reminded of the familiar quote: “Experience is a school where a man learns what a fool he has been.”

Be that as it may, the entrepreneur’s remark that India will be the land of massive opportunities over the next 30-50 years should be taken serious note of by the youth. They should endeavour to become job-givers and not merely job-seekers.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Catalysing business

This refers to ‘Ease of doing business isn’t just Centre’s responsibility: FM’ (January 9). As a fast-growing nation, India is still an intriguing market for overseas businesses and investors. In recent years, the country has seen a surge in economic growth and now ranks as the world’s fifth-largest economy by GDP. Also, India is now recognised as a major force in global technology innovation alongside the US and China. Despite several reforms having been undertaken by the government, very real challenges remain in setting up of business in the country. India still lags behind many larger nations in critical metrics such as starting a business, enforcing contracts and registering property. Should a commercial dispute arise, it can take undue time for the issue to be resolved through a local court. In order to successfully navigate these challenges, it’s essential to plan strategically, perform due diligence, and exhibit patience and commitment to the process. In this context, the FM’s statement that both the Centre and States need to work in tandem to reach the goal is pertinent.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru