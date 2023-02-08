Rise in base rate

The decision of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee to hike the base rate to 6.50 per cent was in line with market expectation.

The RBI deserves appreciation for using available monetary policy tools to rein in inflation to acceptable levels despite fears expressed by external analysts. One is not so sure about the fiscal policy support the RBI received in its efforts, except that the Finance Ministry didn’t interfere in the measures or the decision-making process as was the practice a decade ago.

Policy rate transmission

As regards transmission of the repo rate increase, bankers will be in a dilemma. They know that the repo rate is near its peak, with a pause in the rate likely in the next two MPC meetings. So they may hike the deposit rate only marginally, say 10-15 bps, in select maturities of 1-2 years. However, growth-oriented segments offer tremendous scope for transmission of the repo rate in full to new borrowers.

Replacing penal interest with penal charges and not adding it to the outstanding are welcome moves as they brings transparency to the borrowers and reduce hidden costs.

Introducing UPI for inbound travellers is an excellent move. The increase in volume will encourage conversion into rupees through banks more, which might help reduce money in circulation to a limited extent at least. Adding insurance on invoices discounted under TReDS is welcome, but its success depends on the margin available to the seller of the goods/services who originates the TReDS transaction. Secondary market for bills under TReDS is bound to evince a lot of interest.

Adani group exposure

This has reference to ‘Foreign banks say no plans to pare exposure in Adani firms’ (February 8). The decision of banks to maintain status quo on exposures is right as any knee-jerk reaction will have cascading effects.

Banks, however, must not be complacent and should carry out stress tests for their loans and assess the gearing and net worth at the group level after excluding intra group investments. The share prices of the group are going back to previous levels and the government/SEBI, instead of leaving it as a company-specific problem, should investigate the matter as mala fide intentions behind such reports , if any, should not affect the markets in future.

Boost domestic demand

This refers ‘For companies, input cost pressures ease but business growth is uncertain’ (February 8). That Indian Inc. posted a conspicuous growth in profits in the third quarter of the current fiscal year is heartening. However, one cannot be oblivious to the stark reality that global headwinds still persist and pose a threat to a robust economic recovery. Policymakers have to usher in more fiscal measures to boost domestic demand while preserving macroeconomic stability.

TCS woes

It’s hard to understand how the increase in Tax Collected at Source (TCS) to 20 per cent will help anyone but the government to get an interest-free loan till it is refunded. Also, it is not going to curtail tax evasion, and will only add to the burden of the public.

