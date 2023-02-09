Taming inflation

Apropos ‘RBI ups repo rate by 25 bps; FY24 GDP seen at 6.4%’ (February 9), the hike in the repo rate to tame inflation is in sync with the broad market consensus. Inflation forecasts still appear high amid the resilient growth projections.

However, home loans and other borrowings are set to get more expensive as almost all the floating rate loans are linked to the RBI’s repo rate. The key benchmark lending rate has risen significantly by 250 basis points since May last year. Continuously rising interest rates have come as a setback for borrowers. EMIs can come down only if inflation moderates, and that could take time. On the positive side, depositors can expect higher returns as banks will have more headroom for better offers without sacrificing their margins.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Cost of funds will rise

The RBI’s decision to raise the repo rate is unwelcome, to say the least. Hiking the rate will make loans costlier not only for banks but also the public, including firms. This will further push up the prices of commodities. The remedy, in fact, is worse than the malady. What India needs to do to control inflation is to enhance the supply of goods and services by giving subsidies or through any suitable fiscal policy. On the one hand, the government wants to put more money into the pockets of the people by raising the income tax limit and other concessions.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Stress tests by banks

This refers to ‘Banks resilient, fully compliant with large exposure norms: RBI’ (February 9). It is assuring that the RBI is optimistic about the soundness of the banking sector. However, given the allegations of financial irregularities perpetrated by one of the biggest corporate entities, the RBI must instruct lenders to carry out stress tests and review the performance of large borrowers.

Since credit expansion by banks and the advancement of the economy are interconnected and interdependent, the performance of the credit portfolio of banks gets impacted by the performance of the borrowers.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Returns on infra projects

This refers to ‘Investments in transport corridors should pay off’ (February 9). The building of inter-State road transport corridors of varying number of lanes in consonance with the variations observed in traffic volumes is crucial to make the investments made on them “pay off”. Also important is differentiating between the lanes meant for heavy and light vehicles.

The wear and tear of the lanes meant for heavy vehicles is much higher than other lanes and need higher maintenance. Using the data from GST/E-way bills or Google Traffic data, it would not be difficult to glean data on heavy traffic vehicles and build/strengthen lanes meant for heavy vehicles. This would ensure the logistics ecosystem becomes more efficient.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Perils of arecanut imports

Apropos ‘As arecanut shipments from Myanmar jump 273%, imports double in Apr-Nov 22’ (February 9). Domestic growers are deeply concerned over the constantly dropping price of arecanut. The Government must design its policy on agri-commodity imports keeping in mind the interests of domestic farmers.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka