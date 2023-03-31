Bankers’ dilemma

This refers to your editorial ‘Lending justice’. Bankers will never classify a loan account as fraudulent without following due procedures.

Fraud is an indication of deceitful acts not following the due procedures prescribed by bank and RBI. In fact wilful defaulter gets a chance to present his case, whereas the defaulted borrower can not argue his case.

The apex court observed that a six-month period allowed under RBI regulations to establish fraud is good enough to allow for borrowers’ feedback. The banks always intimate the borrower on the reasons for being classified as fraudulent.

In the case of insolvency resolution the onus lies on the banks to identify problem accounts in time and proceeds accordingly. Hence that natural justice is denied to fraudulent borrowers is not acceptable.

TSN Rao

Hyderabad

Minimising litigation

With reference to “Lending justice” (March 31), the apex court’s ruling ensures principles of natural justice and with a due fraud establishment process in place, the rate of litigations may be brought down.

Presently, in spite of the availability of judiciary backed resolutions and the collateral support, the extent of wilful and chronic defaulters are growing. Though fraudsters constitute a small segment, the impact of their mala fide acts spread across several banks, which requires immediate attention to prevent a contagion from spreading.

Per the established practices, as soon as the fraud is detected, bankers swiftly act, to impound the assets and initiate criminal action with the support of law enforcing agencies, denying the borrower’s opportunity to provide his feedback. With this judicial pronouncement and well-defined process in place the litigations arising out of fraudulent matters can be minimised.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Playing it safe

All threats by the Adani group to sue the creators of the Hindenburg report have remained just threats and it does not seem likely that the group is going to take any action in the matter.

The cash strapped group has to either put the brakes on many big ticket projects and delayed payments for the take over of other business entities.

The report does have some credibility in the markets as even in the US allegations against Jack Dorsey ex CEO of the social platform Twitter has caused a decline of around 15 per cent in the stock value of his companies.

Maybe the Adani Group wants to play it safe.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Coffee yield may drop

With no sign of blossom and back-up showers in the coffee growing areas of Karnataka till the end of March, growers are concerned not only about the drastic yield in drop next crop-year, but also on the crop quality and possible pest domination like WSB etc. Artificial irrigation is the privilege of a few planters. Under such circumstances, the only solace could be crop insurance. The Coffee Board must contemplate on a tailor-made crop insurance to rescue the growers, who are already a beleaguered lot due to vagaries of nature and high input cost, which has nearly offset much delayed price hike in the last crop-year.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)