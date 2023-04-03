SEBI regulation

With reference to ‘SEBI takes stock’ (April 3), the latest regulatory changes introduced by the capital market regulator, with specific reference to the mutual fund industry, is a progressive step to protect the interests of unit-holders. The corporate debt market development fund, to be contributed by debt fund AMCs with support from National Clearing Corporation, provide extended comfort to the stakeholders . However, since AMCs have to contribute towards the corpus of the fund out of their own resources, it should be ensured that unit-holders are not levied additional charges in the form of exit or entry load.

While the formation of unit-holder protection committees under the board of AMCs, along with the enhanced accountability of AMCs, is welcome, the trustees should be made to monitor the functioning of AMCs effectively, instead of stepping into the shoes of the AMC only at the time of liquidation of the fund.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Extreme temperature

Apropos ‘Responding to extreme summer temperatures’ (April 3), though the government has been trying to mitigate the issue of rising temperatures through Heat Action Plan (HAP), it has not got the required fillip so far. Construction of expressways, flyovers, bridges and satellite towns lead to the felling of innumerable trees.

The existing Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification & Maintenance) Policy 2015, which provides only one per cent of the total project cost towards greening the highways, needs to be revisited. Higher allocation and intensive supervision is required to green the margins of national highways.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Inflation control

This refers to ‘Can policy rate hikes alone control inflation?’ (April 3). The RBI does not have any control over food inflation, which, alongside core inflation, remains the main contributory factor behind inflation numbers crossing the 6 per cent threshold in the first two months of 2023. Interestingly, this is despite the central bank taking recourse to inflation targeting via the repo rate hike route.

Any further hike in repo rate may adversely affect the growth prospectus of the Indian economy.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Covid vaccine

This refers to the ‘Low demand for booster shots even as Covid cases rise’ (April 3). People are indeed tired of medications, thanks to the huge negative impact of Covid-19 in the last three years. Now they have become complacent, and hence the demand for booster shots has dropped.

However, the problem of wastage of medicines, which is imminent, should be addressed. The government and the private players in the health sector should explore alternative uses of booster shots and prevent wastage of resources.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Transition to EVs

Apropos ‘What it will take to shift from fossil fuel to EVs’ (April 3), two things which can trigger the sale of EVs in India are robust charging infrastructure and affordable price. Range anxiety will vanish only when there is charging infrastructure at every 50-75 km on highways.

For higher EV adoption for personal use, the government will have to provide incentives to OEMs and ancillaries.

Bal Govind

Noida