Unclaimed deposits

Apropos ‘Unclaimed’ headaches’ (April 18), one endorses the view that banks must step up measures to reduce ‘unclaimed’ deposits as these add to banks’ compliance costs. But how come that despite banks displaying the list of unclaimed deposits on their websites and the RBI also taking various depositor-friendly measures, these deposits have increased over time? For 12 public sector banks and 19 private banks (in aggregate), only 1.22 per cent of the ‘unclaimed deposits’ was claimed back during 2021-22.

But unfortunately, despite the RBI having directed banks to launch special drives to locate the inoperative account-holders/their legal heirs and banks making effective use of mobiles and the Internet, apart from periodic updation of the KYC norms, the situation at ground zero continues to be grim on this count.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Railways’ pride

Apropos ‘Vande Bharat trains are truly transformational’ (April 18), when the first Rajdhani service was introduced, rail passengers felt that the pinnacle of train travel has been reached. Subsequent, new trains such as Shatabdi, Jana Shatabdhi, Sampark Kranti, Garib Rath, Duranto and Tejas have been added.

Whilst it is quite appreciable that the Railways is undergoing a metamorphosis, due consideration needs to be given for the makeover of suburban train too. When Western Railway is moving from 12 to 15 rakes for its suburban train services, in Southern Railway and other zones, lots of suburban trains are still running with nine rakes with age-old narrow and heavy steel bodied coaches. These old coaches need to be replaced with modern rakes.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Vande Bharat trains

The Vande Bharat saga shows how with determination and strong leadership, India can scale new heights with its technology, expertise and vast knowhow. A majority of Indians cannot afford to travel by air, and hence would look to Vande Bharat trains for comfort and value for money. The ICF, Chennai, deserves a pat on the back for gifting India with Vande Bharat trains.

More Vande Bharat trains should be started in backward States like Bihar and Odisha, as it will help create employment and give a push to the overall development of these States.

The funds meant for improvement of the Railways should not be wasted in populist measures and subsidies, instead, they should be used to improve rail infrastructure.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

The flip side of AI

This refers to ‘Google CEO Pichai warns against rush to deploy AI’ (April 18). Sundar Pichai’s thoughts on the unfettered development and deployment of AI should be considered as a well-thought-out warning and taken seriously. Generative AI tools have immense potential to transform businesses, research and development in critical areas like the medical field, apart from wide application in education, music, gaming, etc.

ChatGPT has demonstrated how versatile generative AI can be. However, its wrong deployment and the consequences of the technology landing in wrong hands could be disastrous. Stakeholders across nations must come together to weave in some standards, checks and balances and legislate suitable laws which would allow the legitimate development of AI technology for the greater common good.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad