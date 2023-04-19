Police reforms

This refers to the timely and lively editorial ‘Policing the police’ (April 19). There can’t be two views about the fact that the recent unsavoury developments in Uttar Pradesh bring to the fore the issue ofl the ong awaited police reforms.

As regards the political, administrative and judicial aspects of policing, their highly complex/inter-woven character could be a major prohibitive factor towards any positive change on the part of various stakeholders.

It is not uncommon to observe cops displaying utmost sense of duty and alertness when performing VIP duty. But sadly, the same is lacking while dealing with ordinary citizens.

Such differentiated treatment calls for the immediate implementation of various recommendations of the Prakash Chand Committee on police reforms.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

Uplift of Rural India

It refers to ‘Rise of rural entrepreneurs’ (April 19). The success of women’s self-help groups shows that Rural India can rise to great heights if rural-oriented schemes are monitored well and entrepreneurs given support till they find their feet.

Finance is the backbone for any business, hence it must be made available adequately. If business is started in rural areas, it will give a boost the rural economy.

Bal Govind

Noida

Financial inclusion

Rural entrepreneurs are crucial to the growth of a developing country like ours. Also, they aid in reducing unemployment and poverty. They will also help reduce migration and economic disparity in rural areas. But such entrepreneurs suffer from inadequate finance and lack of training. There is a need for another Integrated Rural Development Programme with a high degree of financial inclusion.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Laudable scheme

It is interesting to note that the total balance in the bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has crossed ₹2-lakh crore (April 19). This means enhancement of credit creation, thanks to the principle of credit multiplier, and thereby aggregate demand, employment, income and output in the economy. Finance is the life blood of business. Banks in the private and public sectors should judiciously utilise their financial resources to not only optimise their profits but also fulfil the social and economic need of giving loans to small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs, including start-ups, at nominal rates of interest. This can help India in a big way to achieve the status of a developed nation.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Many benefits

Since the launch of the Jan Dhan scheme in August 2014, the number and the value of the accounts have witnessed steep growth.

The financial empowerment of the marginalised sections of society is fast improving, in addition a lot of the exchequer’s funds have been saved due to direct benefit transfer enabled through these accounts. The scheme has also created an enabling environment for the growth of financial literacy.

However, a major portion of the accounts are operative merely to pass on direct benefits, defeating the objective of financial inclusion. Banks mustremove the hurdles that keep the accounts inoperative. They must also strive to include more excluded segments to make financial inclusion more robust and meaningful.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala