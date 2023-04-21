Principles needed

This refers to the article “Jan Vishwas Bill’s promise” (April 21). The drive for decriminalising legal provisions pertaining to commission of economic offences is a good step.

However, some basic principles should be evolved which would help in selecting the laws and clauses for elimination of impeding provisions.

Violation of legal provisions involving safety of citizens, environment protection, economic malpractice and national security should be excluded from the review.

Besides, in deciding the quantum of imprisonment or fine it should be related to the size of the organisation.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Reining in inflation

This refers to ‘Cumulative impact of the tightening so far needs to be monitored closely: RBI Governor’ ( April 21).

It was interesting to learn that RBI Governor projecting a softening of inflation in FY24 even as all the six MPC members had opined to evaluate the cumulative impact of rate hikes so far, which could have lead them to ‘pause’ at their last meeting.

But it may also be significant to note that the door for future rate hikes were still left open.

This obviously implies that the RBI also does not rule out the ‘reversal’ of the latest declining trend since observed in the March print of retail prices (CPI).

Food inflation usually spikes in summer and peaks during monsoon season, due to huge supply-demand mismatch of food items, over which the RBI does not have any control.

Also the global inflation scenario must be factored in.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

The IPL magnet

With reference to news reports ‘Record number of advertisers have come on JioCinema for IPL’ and ‘36.9 crore viewers watched first 19 IPL matches on Disney star’, the kind of money Disney and Network 18 have paid for TV and Digital rights respectively is massive but early indications are that they have made the right decision.

Indeed both are indulging in a no holds barred fight where there is a tussle TV and digital media to attract viewers.

As far as viewers are concerned, the more the merrier and vernacular commentary has taken this IPL season to a different level of experience. Whether this level of viewership can be sustained remains to be seen, but trends form the 19 matches gone by suggest so.

Bal Govind

Noida

Ratings wrangle

This refers to the news report ‘SEBI bars ex-CEO of CARE for 2 years for rating manipulation’ (April 21). It is painful to know that credit rating companies are suffering from lack of professionalism, favouritism and corruption in their functioning.

Another rating agency, Brickwork Ratings was under cloud recently and SEBI ordered closure of the company indicating that it is an industry level problem.

The punishment should be more stringent and the regulator should tighten their audit of the rating companies. Rating Committees should have more of independent professionals and mandatorily there should be rotational engagement of rating agencies by corporates. Considering the strategic role played by the rating agencies it is time for floating another rating agency with a mix of ownership and talent.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai