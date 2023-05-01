Unsecured loans

This refers to ‘Don’t increase unsecured loans exposure: RBI to banks’ (May 1). The RBI has rightly cautioned banks that increased focus on unsecured retail loans would lead to compromising on ‘asset quality’ in the long run.

On banks’ part, when there was lack of demand for corporate loans, they used the retail loans route to augment their credit portfolio for reasons like high net interest margin it offers, ease of processing, etc., contributing to unbridled mushrooming of retail loans.

Also, this has to be seen in the context of the recent RBI guidelines bringing retail credit into the fold of the UPI system which calls for utmost caution.

Though increasing macroeconomic uncertainties is cited as one of the reasons for the present notification, it is the increasing penchant and intense competition to capture the retail loans segment that had prompted banks to target retail loan customers. With the rise in interest rates and increasing job loss in the IT sector, increased focus of banks on unsecured retail loans would be a recipe for disaster contributing to the rise in non-performing assets of banks.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Depositors’ interest

Many of our banks have just crossed over the NPA bumps, some safely and others still in the recovery rooms. Even a high level of secured loan portfolios didn’t help Indian banks which went aggressive in lending to big borrowers or used conduits like self-help groups and NBFCs for reducing costs in keeping NPAs within acceptable limits during the last decade.

Beyond putting restrictions on unsecured loans, the government and the RBI at this stage may have to overhaul the whole architecture of microfinance and put in place transparency in loan procedures, introduce supervisory and regulatory controls on the appraisal systems adopted and rates of interest charged by lenders including banks. A comprehensive and compulsory insurance system to protect the borrowers’ interest also is a need of the hour.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

People connect

This is with reference to ‘ Mann ki baat raised awareness over many issues, led to mass movements’ (May 1). Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on several issues in these talks. Modi’s statement that one should visit at least 15 Indian tourist destinations before going abroad as a tourist is noteworthy. His main point is that one should explore one’s own country first.

The Prime Minister’s ability to connect with the people is the main reason for the success of the programme.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Responsibility matters

This refers to ‘India’s transition to a ‘hard state’’ (May 1). The article touches upon rights of citizens. While securing individuals’ rights is necessary, citizens must realise that every right comes with a corresponding responsibility. There can be no rights without responsibilities. In fact, the discharge of responsibilities by each of us can ensure the rights of others are realised.

Take, for example, the right to clean water. All citizens have a right to clean water; and a responsibility to use water judiciously.

If all citizens use water judiciously, then the rights of the less fortunate to clean water can automatically be realised. It is high time the focused of the narrative shifts from ‘rights’ to ‘rights and responsibilities’.

V Vijaykumar

Pune