This refers to ‘A digitally unprepared workforce’ (May 3). Given the emergence of the tech-based knowledge economy, it is imperative to revamp the prevailing technical education system and enhance the employability of the educated.

The growing application of artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics requires human capital that has the expertise to leverage the new technologies.

Manufacturing, trade, commerce, financial services, insurance services, education, health, farming sectors and so on are progressively applying advanced technology in their operations.

Sustaining competitiveness in the domestic and export markets warrants extensive application of modern technology.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Toll collection

This refers to ‘FASTag toll collection hits record ₹193.15 crore in a day with 1.16 crore transactions’ (May 3). While such a substantial growth may be attributed to the rising number of highways and FASTag adoption, it also because of the mandatory implementation of FASTag since February 2021. The number of toll plazas utilising this technology has risen from 770 to 1,228. As hiking of toll fee has become an annual phenomenon, the users expect operators to at least ensure proper upkeep of the roads under their jurisdiction. It’s also incumbent upon the NHAI to keep a tab on the validity period of toll related agreements with the operators.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

Powering Maharashtra

Apropos ‘Maharashtra’s dilemma’ (May 3), the State being one of the largest industrially, larger consumption of power is inevitable . Various infra projects worth close to ₹3-lakh crore are in progress and these will require power until completion and even after their commissioning. Depending more on coal-based power to meet the surging demand for electricity may not be a viable option in the long run. The State has quite a few districts that long periods of sunshine throughout the year. Solar power can be promoted in these places, which will not only help reduce emission of greenhouse gas but also provide employment opportunities for the locals.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Push for health sector

This refers to the editorial ‘Incomplete prescription’ (May 3). Successive governments have increasingly left the health sector to market forces. Though India is considered a global pharma hub, we still have a long way to go in ensuring quality of our products. As for medical devices, the country has a number of institutions, resourceful professionals and investors who together can manufacture medical equipment of international standards. All that is required is an agency to help in coordination and marketing.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP

Turbulence in the air

The aviation sector is facing turbulence with two carriers going bankrupt in quick succession. This would mean a duopoly in the sector, which is bad news for the flyers. The government has been justifiably proud of opening hundreds of new airports across the nation. But where are the airlines to utilise them?

Spare a thought for those employed in this sector. With mounting EMIs and little chance of finding employment at par with their present jobs, they face a bleak future.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai