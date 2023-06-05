Rail tragedy

Apropos the Editorial ‘Balasore disaster trains spotlight on rail safety’ (June 5), the unfortunately tragic accident has raised many eyebrows.

While the authorities have cornered the reason for the Coromandel train changing its tracks to loop line for the mishap, but for a lay man, it is difficult reconcile and understand as to whether the loco pilot of the train can switch the track manually by swerving in when the wheels are on the move.

Besides the implementation of the Kavach system in detecting and averting the train collisions, there must be a system wherein the power on Overhead Equipment-Cantilever should get disconnected whenever the vibration level due to collision or derailment is abnormally high which would stop the trains in both directions and avoid head-on collisions and hit on the idling trains. In parallel, raise and send a heavy warning alarm sound to the nearest stations located on both sides.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

The editorial ’Course correction’ (June 5) has highlighted the various issues in the wake of the recent tragedy in Odisha.

The edit mentions the possible manpower crunch with large numbers of vacancies, and the likely resultant stress on employees. Loco pilots, guards and thousands of others who perform crucial functions work to varying timings with potential for physical and mental stress. The physical and mental well being of Rail employees must be handled with care.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Despite a substantial outlay of ₹2.4-lakh crore for Indian Railways, this tragic incident has proved that a lot more needs to be done to upgrade infrastructure.

On one hand we are launching Vande Bharat and working on Bullet Trains and on the other we are struggling to maintain a robust signalling system. This should lead to introspection on the government’s part.

Rapid induction of anti collision systems on rail tracks, and introduction of more foolproof and reliable safety measures must be the sole priorities now.

Bal Govind

Noida

All eyes on RBI

This refers to the ‘RBI may continue with rate pause as retail inflation eases’(May 5). The series of rate hikes during the last year has helped in bringing down retail inflation rates within the RBI’s comfort band. The elevated lending rates of commercial banks and NBFCs are affecting mostly consumers of retail loans. The rising input cost of manufacturing, trade and commerce and agriculture has led to higher product prices.

At a time when the unemployment level despite the diminishing trend is not at a comfortable level, investment in the private sector needs further boosting. However investment is getting impacted due to the high cost of capital. As liquidity condition is comfortable banks have started cutting deposit rates. Banks are recording spectacular net interest income and margins.

Looking at the need for reducing the cost of investments, and reducing the interest burden of retail loan consumers and retail inflation falling with RBI’s comfort band, the MPC must look for cutting the repo rate in its upcoming meeting.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry