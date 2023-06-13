A lost decade?

This refers to the RBI Deputy Governor Patra’s observation that ‘2020s may be another lost decade for global economy’ (June 13). Patra’s thoughts border on pessimism. In reality, the 2020s open up opportunities for emerging economies like India and food for thought to developed countries to rethink the self-centred and monopolistic policies they have been following. Financial crises, impact of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have taught the rich and the greedy lessons which hopefully will force them to realign priorities.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Productivity growth

The RBI Deputy Governor did not mince words when he said the economies need to focus on productivity growth to arrest the downturns in the long run. Economic development, after all, is a process wherein the real income (goods and services) increases over a long period of time. Mere spending a huge quantum of monetary resources on physical infrastructure, education and health cannot guarantee growth if it doesn’t enhance productivity of labour and capital on a perpetual basis.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

PLI and FDI

This refers to ‘On the FDI route to manufacturing success’ (June 13). The article argues that lower or declining FDI inflow proves that the PLI scheme is not successful. The PLI scheme is an incentive based on manufacturing output and not investments. One must keep in mind the declining relationship between investment and output given the greater productivity of investment and that the same investment can generate greater output.

The FPI outflows need not necessarily be a cause for disappointment. It can also indicate a more benign regulatory environment which allows freer capital flows and thus encourages greater investment in the country.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Pros and cons of AI

Apropos ‘Regulate intelligently’ (June 13), every technological breakthrough has its advantages and disadvantages. Artificial intelligence (AI) can improve human capabilities and aid in the resolution of challenging issues. However, detractors fear that if AI develops to a level that surpasses our own, it may cause widespread unemployment and perhaps endanger humanity. Making decisions regarding the benefits and drawbacks of AI is vital as we wrestle with the ramifications of this quickly developing technology. Making sure AI isn’t utilised excessively is crucial for the future of humanity.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Washington, US

Crop insurance

This refers to ‘PM crop insurance scheme back in favour as insurers return to do biz’ (June 13). It is noteworthy that many insurance companies that quit the crop insurance business are coming back in view of the attractive proposition it has now. More than new companies coming into the business, the thrust should be on bringing more number of farmers under crop insurance.

The premium charges are 1.5, 2 and 5 per cent, respectively, for rabi, kharif and cash crops. These should be reduced to 0.25, 0.50 and 1 per cent. Reduced premium will help cover more farmer beneficiaries under insurance. Farmers who are already plagued by several issues should not be burdened with high insurance cost.

RV Baskaran

Chennai