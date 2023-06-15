Build on AI innovations

Apropos ‘Indian tech majors building AI rival to CharGPT’ (June 15), it is surprising that with the kind of innovative talent the country has, the IT industry could not come up with an original large language model like ChatGPT or Bard.

Probably, the lack of adequate financial resources has been the major stumbling block. Now that Open AI and others have already designed foundational AI models like ChatGPT, it is futile to “reinvent the wheel”.

The most prudent path for Indian IT industry is to build upon the existing AI innovations and expand its frontiers and conserve financial and human resources for future innovations. The IT industry should formulate long term plans to work for future innovation that would be an “original” and “disruptive” platform that is as effectively innovative as ChatGPT or other IT breakthrough technologies that preceded it.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Scanty rainfall

This refers to ‘Over 50% deficient rainfall so far during South-West Monsoon’ (June 15). More importantly, due to cyclone Biparjoy further advancement of the South-West monsoon has stalled since June 11. If deficient rainfall become a national phenomenon, it would affect agriculture and, in the process, push up food inflation too.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

Export push

Apropos ‘How to galvanise India’s exports’ (June 15), in spite of the huge export potential of milk and dairy products, textiles, auto parts, basmati rice and bicycles, India has failed to make the most of the opportunity. Both in terms of price and quality India lags far behind China. There is a need to revitalise exports by focusing on products with export potential.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Byju’s business model

This refers to ‘Byju’s leap from frying pan into the fire’ (June 15). The model embraced by the start-up Byju’s seems too ambitious. Within a span of about 12 years of its existence it had far too quickly opted for inorganic growth by acquiring several companies to expand its business. This strategy has backfired. The highly speculative Term Loan B raised from institutional investors should have led to high cost of funds impacting its cash flows leading to several adverse consequences.

Also, the fact that lenders had sold the receivables to SPVs which in turn was purchased by hedge funds proves that Term Loan B was used to prop up the share price of the start-up rather than deploying them profitably for long term growth.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

High-risk borrowings

With reference to ‘Byju’s leap from frying pan into the fire’ (June 15), the dramatic story of the beleaguered edutech company should be an eye-opener for all start-ups resorting to raising overseas debt funding without proper due diligence of credit risk involved and making mindless acquisitions.

Under the guise of showcasing the existing investors with superfluous valuations, any undermining of the inherent problems in raising B-type term loans overseas would be disastrous for start-ups. This high-risk tool may warrant not only the pledging of existing assets of the company and promoters, but also assignment of intellectual property rights, if any, as collateral security to the funding raised. No doubt, the funding winter from PEs and VCs in start-ups created a resource crunch.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru