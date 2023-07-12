Step up loan recoveries

This refers to ‘NPAs, write-offs and recoveries’ (July 12). Even though banks could bring down the gross NPA to gross advances and net NPA to net advances during FY23, they should be cautious to thwart the re-emergence of high levels of NPAs witnessed during past years. While creating, delivering and managing loans bankers must bear in mind that “bad loans are sown in good times.” The significant expansion in credit during the previous and current years warrants constant asset quality review to sustain the quality and to prevent the growth of NPAs.

To cleanse the balance sheet and to sustain the lending capacity, banks are writing off a sizeable amount of bad loans.

As the written-off loans are out of the loan books, less efforts are made to recover those dues compared to other bad loans.

The banking regulator and banks must review the efficacy of the recovery measures in vogue and enforce further result-oriented actions to optimise the realisation of the dues without lag.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Don’t ignore bad loans

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has correctly advised that commercial banks should be guarded against global headwinds notwithstanding their good performance in recent times. One area that merits serious consideration by banks is, undoubtedly, bad loans. Writing them off is the simplest thing to do, but it will have disastrous consequences in the economy. After all, finance is the bedrock of an economic system.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Himachal’s predicament

Apropos the editorial ‘Himalayan deluge’ (July 12), it is highly distressing to see the flood fury in Himachal Pradesh, with cars and several buildings along the Beas river getting washed away in the rising waters and landslides. Several regions in HP are witnessing the installation of hydro-power projects with least concern for the people living around. Hundreds of crores are being pumped into hydro projects in HP. Civil work for hydro projects involve blasting and dynamiting. The muck dumped along the riverside gets washed away during rains, resulting in the formation of silt in forests. It is time all types of construction in HP are paused.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Unplanned development

The floods are yet another indictment of the indifferent attitude of humans and complete lack of sensitivity towards nature. While some of the development works like the highest rail bridge are indeed engineering marvels and make us proud about our capabilities, one hopes that these will not have adverse impacts on the ecology. These are being done to attract more tourists which in itself presents dangers. With increasing tourist flow, more living, boarding and entertainment infrastructure will be created. This in turn will attract more tourists and thus increase the vulnerability of the area. There is need for long term development planning for the Himalayan region with the environment in mind.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Saving the blue economy

This refers to ‘How to make the blue economy sustainable’ (July 12). With an expansive coastline spanning over 7500 km, India is constraint to save the blue economy, which is increasingly getting affected by water contamination caused by the disposal of plastic waste into the sea. Every day tonnes of plastic waste are dumped into the sea. Recycling of plastic will not only save the marine ecosystem but also help promote a green environment.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN