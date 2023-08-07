Five-day week for banks

Apropos ‘Five day work week for banks gets IBA nod’ (August 7), after nearly a year of repeated representations and petitions by various bank employee unions, five-day banking is closer to becoming a reality. The industry body (IBA) has sent the proposal to the Finance Ministry for its final approval. One earnestly wishes that the banking customers would also be able to gainfully utilise the resultant extended business timings (say, by another 45 minutes) with the ushering in of the five-day week.

Since more than 80 per cent of banking transactions, including account opening, opting for the time deposits, etc., are being done digitally, there isn’t much need to walk into branches these days. Moreover, RBI/MoF/IBA should also act in close coordination for urgently devising an auto-mechanism for instant red flagging of all dubious/fake financial transactions, amidst the fast growing menace of online frauds nowadays.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

A welcome move

The plan to declare all Saturdays as bank holidays is welcome, as the present system of working alternate Saturdays has not helped in business or quality of service. As automation is already deep rooted in banks the need for a sixth working day in a week is not required.

More importantly, establishment costs like electricity charges will reduce, which will help the banks. On the other hand, it has to be ensured that banks do not remain closed for more than a certain number of days at a stretch.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Curbs on laptop imports

The refers to ‘Licence to sell’ (August 7). There is no doubt that the ban on laptop imports will give a boost to domestic production and manufacturers. If we import as much as 65 per cent of our total laptops and PCs, it severely tests the capacity and capability of our domestic manufacturing. While PLI for IT hardware has budgeted an outlay of ₹17,000 crore, how much of that has been utilised will be interesting to know. In all the PLI linked sectors, only a fraction of the total budget has been used by the local manufacturers so far.

Bal Govind

Noida

An arbitrary decision

The government’s decision to curb laptop imports will put citizens and consumers at a disadvantage. If India stops importing computers it will be available to markets in Africa and other developing countries at much cheaper rates.

India does not have the rare earth minerals and technology ecosystem to manufacture these electronic devices.

India needs to build a safe and secure public digital infrastructure because of the growing cyber threats.

Velpula Ramanujam

Porumalla Village, Telangana

Reining in inflation

This refers to ‘MPC may continue to hold rate amid inflation concerns’ (August 7). The recent abnormal rise in prices of tomatoes is undoubtedly a temporary phenomenon. Even if it were a permanent issue, monetary policy could do precious little to arrest the trend. The same argument is applicable to onions and other agricultural goods too.

The MPC can maintain status quo on repo rate and other lending rates. That said, it’s the governments (Centre and States) that have to augment the supply of tomatoes, onions, etc., and bring their prices under control. Also, it must be remembered that these goods are final goods for consumers.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai