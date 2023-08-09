Quality of spending

This refers to ‘State of flux’ (August 9). The quality of public expenditure in several States leaves a lot to be desired and negatively impacts their economic growth. Rather than make efforts towards ensuring a higher quality of public spending, many States prefer fiscally unsustainable populist measures to shore up their electoral prospects, despite their discernible negative repercussions on the State exchequer.

While the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act is a major step forward to bring fiscal discipline among States and deter them from indulging in fiscal profligacy, much more needs to be done to improve the quality of public spending. Given the inextricable link between high-quality public spending and conspicuous economic growth, States should keep populist policies at bay.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Revenue expenditure

A significant portion of revenue expenditure incurred by States is non-productive and a drain on public exchequer, indicating deterioration in the overall quality of fiscal management. The fact that interest payments constitute the bulk of revenue expenditure is a cause for concern. Rising freebies, subsidy burden, etc., of States constitute a significant portion of revenue spending, with some having political overtones.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Rating India

This refers to ‘Sovereign ratings assigned to India by global agencies utterly absurd’ (August 9). Our creditworthiness, poverty level, comparative position in several other human development indicators and ability to protect against environmental hazards are all decided by outside agencies, which have no independent means to judge us other than data fed by our own agencies.

Time is opportune for India to set up a domestic rating agency which will be globally acceptable.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

AI in manufacturing

This refers to ‘Industrial products and manufacturing sector see maximum AI adoption rates: PWC report’ (August 9). Companies are racing to embrace digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

These technologies are critical enablers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Artificial intelligence in manufacturing is taking factories into the future.

Companies need to set up digital infrastructure that positions them to fully embrace the skills and knowledge of their best assets — people. Rolling out successful AI projects takes time.

S Muthulakshmi

Virudhunagar, TN

Bank charges

This refers to ‘Banks collected over ₹21,000 crore for breaching minimum balance norm’ (August 9). Non-maintenance of minimum balance in accounts, SMS charges, and levying exorbitant charges for non-compliance of certain norms, using other ATMs for withdrawal of cash and making more than the permitted ATM withdrawals are all income raisers for banks at the cost of the poor and middle-class taxpayers.

Many a time ATMs do not get loaded with cash, forcing customers to draw money from other bank ATMs which get charged for no fault of the account-holders.

Also, ‘ATM not functioning’ is commonly seen, requiring customers to use another ATM which may be 2-3 km away.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad