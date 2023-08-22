E-bus drive

Apropos ‘Electrifying move’ (August 22), the e-bus plan announced by the Centre is timely and would give a further push to the transition from fossil fuel transport to clean energy mobility. However, though it is a good start, introduction of merely 10,000 e-buses will not make much difference to the pollution-ridden cities and towns, where lakhs of buses are spewing out enormous amounts of pollutants and contributing to climate change.

In view of the fast congesting urban spaces, it is important that public transport systems are strengthened and private transport discouraged.

As such, the government needs to fast track the transition from fossil fuel public transport to electrical mobility, in collaboration with the private sector, at least in the metropolitan and major cities initially, and make our cities a bit more cleaner and liveable. The biggest stumbling block to the transition to electric mobility being lithium-ion batteries, there is need for the government to give a greater push to lithium battery manufacturing.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Green mobility

The Centre’s decision to make huge investments in electrifying public transport is a step in the right direction. It will also accelerate the push for manufacturing of batteries. However, the proposed deployment of 10,000 e-buses in 169 cities and towns over a period of 10 years works out to an average of only six e-buses per year per city/town, which is miniscule compared to the demand for electrification. The Centre needs to plan for an annual investment of ₹50,000 crore, identify 10 cities every year and gradually replace all diesel buses with e-buses within the targeted period of 12 months. With such an approach, over a period of time India will have hundreds of cities running on clean energy.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Superstar sells

This refers to ‘Jailer mops up over ₹500 crore in box office collection’ (August 21). Rajinikanth is a legend of Indian cinema, and rarely does an actor command such a fan following as he does. His ability to enthral audiences even at the age of 73 years is no mean feat.

It has been gathered that in his long film career, Rajinikanth has not endorsed a single product. And this in an age where celebrity endorsements run parallel to the movie business. Despite superstardom, Rajini remains a simple and humble person.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Economies of scale

This refers to ‘Vicissitudes of global food prices’ (August 22). No nation can produce every commodity or item for its needs. In the absence of economies of scale, costs will be prohibitive with no resources left for what it can otherwise profitably produce and trade. With the onset of globalisation, leveraged by digital empowerment to production, transport, logistics and financial mediation, nations could find their own niche in products, produce and services and maximise efficiency and output

If India leads in IT, Taiwan feeds chips to global industries, South-East Asia in garments, and so on. The flip side to resultant cost economics is the endemics of interruption to any of these centres. The universal problem with chips from Taiwan and of wheat from the Ukraine or gas from Russia should be familiar. The advantages of globalisation is predicated on politico-economic ground rules and trade discipline.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai