Hats off to ISRO

By having successfully soft-landed the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the surface of the moon, ISRO has not only created history but also strengthened its position as the most formidable force in the realm of space exploration. The fact that Chandrayaan-3 became the first spacecraft to have landed on the moon’s south polar region bore clear testimony to ISRO’s growing capabilities in space exploration.

No doubt, this exemplary feat of ISRO, after having learned the lessons from its previous failure, will inspire many as it reflects both the spirit of resilience and gumption, particularly among the youth, to pursue a career in space science.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Lessons to imbibe

Chandrayaan-3’s success has some takeaways for us to internalise and apply. A collaboration of science, engineering and technology with human creativity can and should be used for long-lasting human good. Two, a morale-breaking failure despite great preparation should be a motivator for another brave and better effort to retarget and succeed. Three, the more arduous the goal, the higher the need for passionate, cohesive, perseverant and inclusive teamwork for goal attainment. And, four, the top leadership (the government) should send a clear message to the team that it values failure as much as success.

YG Chouksey

Pune

GST data vital

This refer to ‘Tapping GST data’ (August 24). The goods and services tax is not only one of the main sources of revenue to the Central and State governments but is also a crucial source of information to policymakers, administrators, entrepreneurs, trade and commerce, academicians, and the like. The pool of data emanating from various segments of the economy if extrapolated properly will manifest human behaviour in consuming various goods and services according to income level and other influencing factors. The data is paramount to financial institutions and markets for deploying funds and mobilising resources.

The timely and error-free filing of GST returns by collectors and demanding invoices by consumers for purchases and services are critical to the benefit of all and, therefore, the GST system needs to be further bolstered. The collection and upkeep of the data must be foolproof to avoid wrong conclusions. As the Central and State governments are involved in the process of collecting tax revenue they must make sure that no tax evasion is taking place at any stage and the data received through the returns are correct.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

BRICS expansion

This refers to ‘India backs BRICS expansion: Modi’ (August 24). By and large, BRICS has been doing well during recent years and that is reflected in the expression of interest shown by several countries to come to its fold. With their dominating population share in the grouping, it’s natural that India and China expect to have a commensurate role in decision making within the institutional framework.

However, that should not lead to anything comparable to the veto power usurped by the then powerful countries during the formative years of UN. When the membership doubles and the body’s representation crosses the half-way mark of world population and GDP, we can expect changes for the better in the role BRICS can play in world trade and regional cooperation.

MG Warrier

Mumbai