India-Pakistan connect

This refers to ‘India, Pak can step up direct trade’ (September 5). Trade and people-to-people contact are essential means to normalise relations with Pakistan. It is unrealistic to expect India to engage in confidence-building measures only after resolving all bilateral issues with them. Just as one cannot start sailing after settling all tides. It is important to recognise that building trust requires ongoing efforts.

People-to-people contact holds tremendous potential, particularly for Pakistani nationals. Many Pakistani parents eagerly await the opportunity to send their children to CBSE schools in India, while others seek advanced medical treatments in India, among other benefits. Facilitating such exchanges can foster cultural understanding, promote goodwill, and contribute to the gradual normalisation of relations between the two countries.

Similarly, farmers from both sides of the border are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to sell their produce across boundaries. Cross-country trade not only guarantees a stable supply and price stability but also ensures fair prices for farmers.

Girish R Edathitta

Pathanamthitta, Kerala

Assist teachers

Apropos the article ‘Nurturing teachers’ (September 5), teaching is probably the most important profession, as it moulds the future citizens of the country. The cream of young talent, however, are going into other high-paying jobs and only a few are entering the teaching profession.

Hence, the need for “nurturing teachers”, motivating them to contribute their best, imparting teacher training on a continuous basis to update them with the latest knowledge and equipping them with tools to mould the students in this fast developing technological era is of paramount importance.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Data on FPIs

With reference to “Shadow investments” (September 5), securing the granular data of ultimate beneficiaries in respect of foreign portfolio investors is a cumbersome process for the regulator. Though the FATF reports provide the source for identifying the red-flagged non-compliant overseas agencies, none of the global security market registering authorities/regulators would be obliged to reveal the confidential data of its registered investors, owing allegiance to their internal procedures.

To augment the investigations and prevention of money-laundering measures, the regulations should provide for primarily submission of permission to invest, from the government of the host country to which the FPI belongs to and if in case of any adverse findings, hefty penalties to be imposed on the concerned FPI besides debarring from doing any business in the country.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Nurturing health

The global health impact of poor diets is clear, causing numerous deaths and health issues, notably highlighted during the Covid pandemic. In today’s world of sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating, and stress, prioritising healthy eating is crucial, especially in cities where obesity and limited access to nutritious food are persistent issues. The National Nutrition Month (September) is vital for raising awareness and promoting better dietary choices.

These initiatives aim to combat malnutrition, engage communities, and improve overall health and nutrition, with a focus on pregnant women, children, and girls.

Krishna Kumar Vepakomma

Hyderabad