Assistance to Ukraine

The US has a well-known history of providing financial assistance to other nations, showcasing its magnanimity. However, the duration of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as the outcome of the Russian-Ukraine war, remain uncertain.

As the saying goes, “It is always easy to begin a war, but very difficult to stop one.”

Ukraine cannot sustain itself solely relying on assistance from the US or NATO members indefinitely. The situation calls for a comprehensive solution that addresses the root causes of the conflict and ensures long-term stability.

Ukraine’s underestimation of the potential threat posed by Russia played a significant role in the current crisis. If Ukraine had taken the issue of the annexation of Crimea more seriously, the situation might not have escalated to its current state. Addressing conflicts like this requires the involvement of an effective UN. A reformed UN could serve as a platform for promoting dialogue, facilitating peaceful resolutions, and preventing conflicts from escalating into full-scale wars.

Girish R Edathitta

Pathanamthitta, Kerala

US mustn’t fuel the war

This refers to ‘Biden, Zelensky should see the writing on the wall’ (October 2). It seems that US lawmakers have finally realised where their priorities should lie. With $33 trillion national debt they should manage their house rather than fuel the Russia-Ukraine war. How long will US lawmakers keep explaining to their people as to why they are cutting expenditure on domestic programmes to assist Zelensky in the war. To make matters more complicated, Trump’s allegations over Biden’s business dealing will raise more than a few doubts. Hope better sense prevails over both the Republicans and the Democrats, that throwing money into the war is not going to help anyone.

Bal Govind

Noida

Wrong move by Trudeau

Apropos the editorial ‘Canadian drama’ (October 2), Justin Trudeau appears to have learned the hard way that making baseless allegations against another democratic country, just to appease his party’s vote bank , is not the way to conduct his country’s foreign policy. The deafening silence, except for some feeble protestations from the rest of the “Five Eyes” nations, must have driven home the importance of being careful and circumspect in making such serious allegations against India.

Trudeau would do well to rein in the separatist forces operating from the Canadian soil and interfering in the internal affairs of India, as such forces could prove to be inimical to Canada’s own interests, national as well as international, in the long run. Having made such wild and unfounded allegations against India, it is for Canada to take the first step to make amends and come forward to mend fences with India, which would be in the best interests of both countries.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Legal guarantee to MSP

This is with reference to ‘Andhra Pradesh plans to provide legal guarantee to MSP’ (October 2). This has been welcomed by the entire farming community, and the government has to do the fiscal planning. Even the Kerala government announced MSP for horticulture crops during the pandemic in 2020, which has now been put in cold storage. The ramifications of MSP must be studied with its plausible impact on farm production and the economy.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka