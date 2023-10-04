Climate finance

This refers to ‘EU’s carbon tax isn’t equitable’ (October 4). As the EU takes the lead in combating climate change, the trading bloc must be reminded of the broken promise of $100-billion annual commitment set under the Paris Agreement to aid developing nations minimise their carbon emissions.

The Global North should be morally obligated to ensure a level-playing field in the fight against climate change and provide the developing nations with climate finance, technology and knowledge transfer and support for capacity building to ensure that climate action is fair and all-inclusive. Balancing the EU’s carbon tax requires a nuanced approach that accommodates both carbon reduction goals and climate justice. Collaborative efforts between developed and developing economies can pave the way for a fair and sustainable global response to climate change and avoid a new era of vicious protectionism and trade wars.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

MPC’s stance

This refers to ‘MPC may go for a hawkish pause’ (October 4). There’s near consensus among experts that the RBI is unlikely to lift its finger from the pause button so far as the base rates are concerned. Discussions in the media give an impression that between MPC meetings, the focus of the RBI is on inflation target.

The central bank has, over time, become multi-functional and so far efforts to truncate its core functions have not fructified.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Reining in Big Tech

Apropos ‘Big pushback against Big Tech’ (October 4). Nations around the world are waking up to Big Tech’s power through data dominance, neutralising competition, infringing on privacy and the real nightmare — the inevitable political influencing.

The “era of the apps” came with huge user base and Big Tech designed costly but clever apps which the merchants or start-ups had little recourse but to use them for reach and distribution.

China’s steps to regulate Big Tech was derided as totalitarian even as the proposals in the US Congress to break up companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon are seen as democratic.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

AP’s MSP fix

This refers to ‘Uncertain harvest’ (October 4). The AP government’s decision to fix MSP for agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture and animal husbandry products seems a bit hasty. While the State may decree that no farmer should sell his produce below MSP, the buyers of farm produce go by demand-supply dynamics. If the MSP fixed by the State is unrealistic in the eyes of buyers, they will not buy.

This will affect farmers’ earnings, making it difficult for them to meet family commitments, repaying loans, etc. Also, most farmers have no godowns to keep their stock.

TSN Rao Manager

Hyderabad

Discourage freebies

The article ‘Code of conduct on freebies needed’ (October 4) has stressed on the need for the political parties to spell out their action plan of executing the freebies (financing and other details) when they come to power.

But at the same time, one feels, people do not know the value of anything given free of cost. People themselves shunning freebies is the sole way to discourage political parties from announcing them.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai