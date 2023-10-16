Efforts to combat poverty

Global efforts, guided by the UN’s Millennium Development Goals initiated in 2000, stress the importance of addressing both poverty and environmental preservation.

Despite progress, 1.1 billion individuals still face poverty. UNESCO advocates a sustainable approach to combating poverty, aligning with Goal 1 of the 2030 Agenda aimed at eradicating global poverty.

India made remarkable progress, with over 415 million individuals escaping poverty in 15 years, reducing the rate from 55.1 per cent in 2005-06 to 16.4 per cent in 2019-2021. The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, observed every October 17, unites the world to combat poverty, providing a platform for people in need and diverse individuals to express solidarity. While global poverty remains a challenge, progress is evident, particularly in India, reminding us of our collective responsibility to support those in need.

Krishna Kumar Vepakomma

Hyderabad

Promote Jan Dhan scheme

‘Jan Dhan rising, adds ₹30,000 crore to total balance in H1 of FY24’ (October 16). The flagship Jan Dhan scheme has been successful with the balances outstanding in the accounts shooting up.

Nearly 40 per cent of the population, through several welfare schemes of the Centre, are benefiting from the scheme. The Centre should also roll out accident insurance with low premium for all Jan Dhan account-holders. This will be helpful to them in case any untoward incident happens.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Uplifting rural women

This refers to ‘Empower rural women for an inclusive society’ (October 16). The findings of the National Family Health survey or what a rural woman in Rajasthan said about eating leftovers are not surprising. The pathetic living condition of women in rural India is a known fact.

Kudos to various NGOs like SEWA, Mandeshi, etc., for the good work they are doing in uplifting rural women’s lives. But as far as patriarchy is concerned it is so deep rooted in our society, especially in rural India, that it requires humongous effort to get rid of it. The only way we can address this issue is by convincing village pramukhs to ask men in their villages to change their mindset gradually. Women are proven multitaskers in rural areas and they must be given their dues without any bias.

Bal Govind

Noida

Making farming resilient

Apropos ‘Moody monsoon’ (October 16), the troubles caused by sub-par and erratic rains in India triggered by the E1 Nino effect can be dealt by implementing contingency plans at the district level. Initiatives introducing seeds of late sowing variety, water conservation and management, and keeping a check on the monsoon while maintaining natural water bodies will help in transforming the agricultural sector and making it resilient.

Additionally, promoting sustainable farming is essential as it focuses on environmentally-friendly techniques and can help in reducing E1 Nino’s impact on the agricultural landscape and crop yield.

It is vital that the government and policymakers come up with protocols and initiatives that can protect India against its reliance on rainfall and minimise E1 Nino’s impact.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru