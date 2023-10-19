Nominee hassles

Authorities recently put out regulations aimed at making life easier for nominees. Hopefully this will ease the transmission of mutual fund, demat account, bank accounts, and so on, in favour of the nominee. Further, SEBI must enable the addition of a joint account-holder to MF folios, demat accounts, etc., so that the process for the intended beneficiary (now also a joint account-holder) can become simpler and hassle-free. Under current regulations, possibly due to IT issues, this cannot be done.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Tap into blue bonds

This refers to ‘Sustaining the marine economy with blue bonds’ (October 19). The sustainable use of ocean resources is vital to preserving the marine economy. The oceans currently face pollution, over-fishing and climate change pressures. The newly developed blue bonds could provide the required long-term finance to projects meant to restore the ocean and its resources. India must make use of the blue bond mechanism. Yet, regulatory changes, climate-related impacts and market fluctuations are inherent risks of ocean projects, and these may affect the performance of blue bonds.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Tackle malnutrition

This refers to ‘India must tackle its malnutrition problem’ (October 19). As much as 47 per cent of India’s children below the age of three are malnourished. This, despite, India being the world’s largest producer of milk and pulses, and second largest producer of rice and wheat. Clearly, a vision for universal nutrition and healthcare must seed our political ethos.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Food security

Apropos ‘Policy menu’ (October 19), it is a shame that India, which is among the world’s major exporters of foodgrains, cannot feed its own hungry millions. Instead of questioning the data, the government should examine why hunger in the country is increasing. The National Food Security Act of 2013 made it the state’s responsibility to meet the basic food requirements of every citizen. But many of the schemes intended to end hunger and malnutrition have not reached large sections of the people.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Nutritional standards

It is indeed unbelievable that on one side our economy seems to be prospering and on the other we are still languishing at the bottom of the pyramid in the Global Hunger Index (GHI). There is something seriously wrong with the methodology used to arrive at the GHI.

A more wholesome meal in the mid-day meal schemes and alleviating nutritional deficiency in all parts of the country with a mission-like approach will go a long way in making a healthier India.

Bal Govind

Noida

Patient capital

This is with reference to ‘Fund of funds can help boost deep tech start-ups’ (October 19). Looking beyond traditional VC funding sources can reduce the pressure on entrepreneurs to grow and exit their start-ups as fast as possible. By securing investment from patient capital funds that share their values or vision for the company, the founders can focus on building sustainable growth plans, instead of frequent fundraising or increasing their valuations.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN