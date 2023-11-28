Bond issuance

This refers to ‘Bank, NBFC bond issues to remain elevated due to higher risk weights’ (November 28). Banks and NBFCs giving personal loans are now urged to borrow funds from the market through the issuance of bonds and non-convertible debentures to comply with the increased risk weights on loans barring housing, vehicle, education, micro-credits, and loans against gold. This regulation will strengthen the competitiveness of the bond market, besides facilitating the transmission of the policy rates and easing the liquidity position of both banks and shadow banks.

The flow of credit from banks to NBFCs will come down and, likewise, the mounting stress in retail loans will be addressed. Banks must bestow more attention to funding manufacturing, MSMEs, agriculture and exports to drive growth and to generate jobs.

VSK Pillai

Changanasserry, Kerala

Corporate debt resolution

With reference to ‘IBC roadblock cleared’ (November 28), the landmark ruling by the apex court brought to end the challenges involved in respect of Sections 95-100 of the IBC. This corrective measure would enhance the recovery chances in corporate debt resolutions and prevent the promoters from submitting hyped valuation of assets for securing bigger loans. Also, as a precautionary measure, the format of guarantee agreements should provide for prohibition of assignment, pledge or sale of assets by guarantors during the pendency of the loan, to prevent smart promoters from pre-alienating their assets.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Retail loan risk

Apropos ‘Right steps to address retail loan stress’ (November 28). Increasing the risk weights by the RBI on retail unsecured loans on personal security is a move towards prudential banking. Assigning risk weights to such risky retail loans may reduce the capital adequacy of the bank as per Basel guidelines, yet it is a must to safeguard banks from credit risk. By increasing the interest rate and through strict recovery measures, the RBI can help curtail the risk on such loans.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Telangana elections

This refers to ‘Political parties go digital in Telangana with innovative campaigns’ (November 28). All the three leading political parties in Telangana — the ruling BRS, the BJP and the Congress — are in intensive canvassing mode.

The voters have never seen such an influx of political leaders from the Centre as well as the States.

This election is vital for the BJP and the Congress as it is likely to set the tone for the ensuing Parliament elections.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Climate finance

Developed countries are yet to walk the talk on their commitment to climate finance and green technology transfer to developing nations. Agreed, climate mitigation is a collective responsibility, but developed nations cannot shirk from addressing the damage from present and future warming.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Erratum

In the article ‘Return to OPS helped Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh lower expenses in FY23’ published on November 28, the table mentions that Tamil Nadu has OPS. But it currently follows the contributory pension scheme. The error is regretted.