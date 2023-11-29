Kudos to the rescue team

This refers to ‘17-day ordeal ends: All 41 workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel’ (November 29). The rescue team had to face one hurdle after another — a minor earthquake, Augers’ blade getting stuck and rescue operations coming to a halt for three days, among others. The American Augers’ boring machine, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army and the State government all played their roles but ultimately it was rat hole miners who proved to be the difference between success and failure. They proved to be nothing less than godsent.

As much as we praise the rescue team, the grit, determination and composure shown by these 41 trapped workers was unparalleled. They completed all the tasks assigned to them by the rescue team with aplomb including setting up the oxygen pipe with precision. This miracle story from Silkyara must inspire all of us to never lose faith and hope, irrespective of the enormity of adversity.

Bal Govind

Noida

More sweetener to NPS

The pension regulator has been continuously taking steps to make the National Pension System (NPS) as an attractive retirement investment, both for corporate employees as well as other individuals. The facility to withdraw up to 60 per cent of the corpus on attaining the age of 60 or later, which is fully exempt from tax, is a great benefit.

The recent announcement of the option to select up to three fund managers for each of the categories — equity, government bonds and corporate bonds — is the latest sweetener. Of course, this will require knowledge for the employee or investor about the fund to be selected for each category. PFRDA does publish the ranking of performance of the funds under each category.

Kasiraman R

Chennai

Valuable guidance

This refers to ‘Why women entrepreneurs are seeking mentors’ (November 29). The challenges faced by women in business and leadership roles can be overcome with the support of a mentor. These mentors, who are often experienced and skilled communicators with established networks, can help women develop the self-confidence, communication skills, and personal development needed to succeed in a variety of settings.

By following a structured and organised approach, such as a mentorship programme, women can improve their chances of success and navigate the often-complex business world with greater ease. Furthermore, a mentor can provide valuable guidance on the correct actions and decisions to take, based on their understanding of policies, regulations, and the long-term consequences of entering the professional world.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN

Restrict fertiliser use

Apropos ‘Cash is king’ (November 29), it may not be difficult to transfer fertiliser subsidies to farmers’ accounts directly. However, the need of the hour is to educate farmers on the right use of fertilisers vis-à-vis crops grown. The use of chemical fertilisers can be restricted by creating a data-base of landholding and fertiliser quantity required. Excess use fertilizer affects crop quality apart from human and soil health.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka