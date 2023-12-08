Relief to borrowers

The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI to keep the repo rate (the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks) unchanged at 6.50 per cent for the fifth consecutive time does not spring any surprise. No doubt, it will provide continued relief to borrowers, especially with regards to managing debt.

Though inflation shows signs of easing, it continues to be a persisting issue. While the core inflation is around 4 per cent, retail inflation continues to remain above the 4 per cent target of the RBI. Under these circumstances, the RBI could hardly afford to lower the rates. However, with crude oil prices now easing and brightening up the prospect of global economic stability, the RBI may slash the rates in the coming months.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Flood preparedness

The recent storm put Chennai residents to immense hardship with several people in low-lying areas having harrowing tales to share. Governments past and present don’t seem to have learnt any lesson out of such disasters. One fails to understand the reasons for the total ineffectiveness of the smart city project undertaken by the State government a few years back. The main focus of the project was to ensure an effective storm water drainage system, but the recent heavy rains proved its total ineffectiveness. One glaring factor is total lack of accountability on huge money spent on these projects. It is time that implementation of such huge projects is subjected to continuous audit by Central and international agencies with whose support such projects are implemented.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Loan write-offs

Apropos ‘Come clean on write-offs’ (December 8), individuals who have had recovery agents hounding them for even a few thousand rupees cannot just understand how those owing banks lakhs of crores get away with it. Though proof will be hard to come by, it would not be surprising if a part of this loot went into the pockets of the political class. The public understands that not every business succeeds and there will be some which fail. But don’t banks take precautions to recover the borrowed money in case the venture fails? Governments need to be less cavalier about public money.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Comprehensive data

Piecemeal data sharing only leads to one to believe that the RBI is trying to hide something or something is fishy. It is always better to be transparent with stakeholders, and sharing comprehensive aggregate data will not only be beneficial for the RBI but for the banks too. They would know their actual recovery capabilities from the written-off loans. Better disclosures only create more confidence in the banking system.

Bal Govind

Noida

Fintech start-ups

ZestMoney pulling the plug on its operations has caught many many by surprise, revealing the volatility of the fintech ecosystem. The finance and insurance sectors are heavily regulated, and almost all fintech start-ups are overdependent on NBFCs. ZestMoney CEO was a pioneer of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) model in India. With banks extending credit lines, it may be easy to launch a fintech start-up. But to stay in the game for long, let alone achieving long-lasting success, is a Herculean task.

Rahul Chouhan

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh