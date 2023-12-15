Reining in inflation

Apropos ‘Fiscal vs monetary steps’ (December 15), effective inflation control demands a nuanced approach transcending conventional tools like the repo rate. Indiscriminate application of repo rates poses a substantial risk to a nation’s growth trajectory. In today’s intricate economic landscape, employing advanced tools, including macro-prudential measures, strategically weighted repo rates, and targeted fiscal policies, offers a more precise and dynamic response.

Notably, essentials like food and fuel exhibit inelastic demand.

Relying on repo rates for their control may impede financing for initiatives, such as cold chains and refineries, vital for bolstering their supply. Hence, central banks and policymakers must collaborate synergistically, utilising a diverse toolkit to navigate the intricate web of economic factors, fostering stability and sustainable growth.

Jacob JP

Thiruvananthapuram

GDP growth target

This refers to ‘Can govt support growth further’ (December 15). In reality, in the course of meeting the projected GDP growth, government may have to resort to borrowing, breaching the fiscal deficit target set. Keeping inflation at the targeted 4 per cent level holds the key that will prevent interest rates spiralling up, and keep Central and States’ borrowing costs under control.

Private sector investments in terms of capex need to go up and capacity utilisation of manufacturing industries need to improve.

Overall, public and private sectors need to work in unison. Fiscal and monetary policies need to be investment friendly to sustain growth.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Cyber frauds

The article ‘Cyber frauds: Time to tighten regulations’ (December 15) is timely and detailed. However, to a layman some things are evident. The money has moved through banking channels from one account (victim’s) to another (fraudster’s). So it should be child’s play to identify and punish the fraudster and even recover the proceeds of crime.

Possibly, the fraudster has given fake documents while opening the account. Which further means that the bank staff has not been diligent (with KYC) while account opening. Bank officials should be able to access UIDAI server to correctly identify the account opener.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Decongesting cities

This is with reference to ‘Indian cities need unified public transport networks’ (December 15). Our cities are congested with lakhs of people arriving daily in search of jobs, medical facilities, education, etc.

One of the solutions to decongest the cities is to take steps to develop the suburbs.

To address the problem of overcrowded public transport, State governments should urge public sector undertakings, private companies and government offices to stagger the work time. The government should also consider shifting some of their offices to the outskirts, so that people travelling into cities for work will reduce.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Menace of deepfakes

Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy has expressed fear over deepfakes featuring him. Not just him but all those with high reputations in the business world are being used in many of the posts on social media to attract investments from gullible people. With AI this trend is going to intensify. The government is looking helpless and it would be up to the people not to fall for such fakes because the loss would be theirs alone.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai