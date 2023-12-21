Passage of Telecom Bills

This refers to ‘Lok Sabha passes Telecom Bill amid empty Opposition benches’ (December 21). Does this not make mockery of the much revered and so-called highly vibrant Indian democracy? Notably, the approved Bill will allow the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of ‘national security’, and providing a ‘non-auction’ route for the allocation of satellite spectrum. Apart from that, it also imposes onerous requirements on Internet services, no matter their size — including requiring authorisation from the government to continue operations, and mandatory contributions to the Digital Bharat Nidhi. So the adoption of this Bill may turn out to be a ‘win-win’ situation for the ‘powers that be’ despite several dissenting voices being raised against its various stringent provisions.

A Gupta

New Delhi

Corporates and ethics

This refers to ‘Ethics as a way of corporate life’ (December 21). Being an ethical organisation is an effective way of brand building. This creates trustworthiness with the stakeholders which propels strong and lasting customer relationship and, consequently, good returns. Therefore, most companies include ethics as an ingredient of their organisational culture but what differentiates is whether they practice what they claim.

While entities like the Tata Group and Wipro serve as good models, India also has seen several cases where companies have belied the trust of customers and left them in distress. Quick and stringent punitive measures against the defaulters become unavoidable but our laws on the subject are too slow to serve as a deterrent.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Don’t exploit customers

A good conscience, they say, is a continuous feast. This holds true in personal as well as business life. Indian consumers are not as knowledgeable as their Western counterparts. It’s here the Indian corporates can go the extra mile and sell quality products at nominal prices. Caveat emptor (let the buyer beware), for instance, is a business law. But the sellers should not take advantage of this provision to exploit gullible consumers.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Investment in AIFs

With reference to ‘Decoding RBI’s new rules on bank investments in AIFs’ (December 21), the apex bank’s latest initiative may affect the VC and private equity ecosystem, with likely non-participation of domestic institutions in such investments. On the one side, the government has been channelising huge amount of funds through SIDBI-like institutions to support start-ups, MSMEs, and innovative digital and tech-based companies through the AIF route. There needs to be calibration in the matter to provide flexibility to institutional investors in AIFs.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Inflation still bites

Incomes have not kept pace with inflation. Therefore one is disinclined to believe the government’s claims that more than 13 crore people have come out of poverty. Food inflation hits the poor the hardest. It’s either tomatoes, potatoes or onions that spike for some reason or the other; edible oil prices have shot up, and pulses and spices like ginger too have become unaffordable even for the middle class. FMCG companies are battling rural distress because of lack of purchasing power in rural India.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai