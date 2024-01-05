Create job providers

This refers to ‘Political economy of mass entrepreneurship’ (January 5). Promotion of entrepreneurship among the youth of the country is crucial to make them job providers rather than job seekers. The socially and economically backward sections of society are still unable to get the benefits of employment-generating programmes in vogue on account of their unfamiliarity with those schemes.

Providing adequate literacy in financial matters is paramount to attaining the intended results. Besides, it is necessary to ensure availability of adequate backward and forward linkages to ensure the feasibility of their economic activities.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry. Kerala

Rudderless Opposition

Apropos ‘A real alternative’ (January 5), the Opposition is bereft of any agenda other than defeating Modi, which won’t strike a chord with the voters. On the other hand, the BJP has a well-oiled electioneering machinery, committed cadres, and a strong and charismatic leader in Modi who has the astonishing ability to seize the moment and make it his own, which has made the saffron party invincible at present.

With elections fast approaching, the Opposition, an essential part of democracy, is missing in action.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

BJP on a strong wicket

Newcomers have a chance to win elections if they have a vision. But as things stand, the INDIA coalition is a pot-pourri of political parties without any concrete roadmap for India’s future. The BJP, which has executed many schemes for the welfare of the people in the last 10 years, is on a strong wicket. Coalition politics generally does not work as it brings in its wake compromises and large-scale corruption.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

MSP being exploited

MSP as a tool tends to be blunted in overuse. Every government seeks to placate either the farmer or the consumer, based on electoral needs. The agrarian sector does not have holistic infrastructure to optimise productivity and the processing of perishables for sustained farm income. Wheat stocks in government warehouses are lowest in seven years. Yet, the government opted for higher MSP recently with an eye on the upcoming elections.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Income-tax filers

Prima facie a 9 per cent rise in income-tax filers appears to be good. However, how many of them filed zero returns isn’t known. Due to TDS/TCS, many are filing returns only to get a refund. There are over 10 crore demat accounts, but those who file returns is just above 8 crore. Which means that nearly 2 crore of those in the stock market are not paying any taxes.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai