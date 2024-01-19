Reduction in poverty

The editorial ‘Not so poor’ (January 19) has correctly pointed out that poverty reduction works best when inclusive growth and welfarism go together. Economic growth is all about sustainable increase in real GDP at constant prices. This means that there should be relentless increase in investments, employment, income and output in the economy.

The multi-dimensional poverty calculated in India to gauge the absolute poverty is undoubtedly comprehensive. That in nine years (FY14 to FY23) poverty has fallen from 29.17 per cent to 11.28 per cent is by all means laudable. But increase in skills and jobs on a perpetual basis alone can help eradicate poverty.

This, however, is only one side of the story. The growing gap between the rich and the poor, notwithstanding a greater degree of direct tax compliance these days, is a matter of serious concern.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Fastest growing market

This is with reference to ‘Green jobs’ (January 19). Paying more attention to the environment and the energy transition are an increasingly integral part of technological development and economic growth.

The strategic and shared goal of promoting a sustainable model must foster human development without impacting the delicate balance of the planet.

For these reasons, investments in future generations, creating shared value and widespread awareness of environmental issues are essential. Educational and training programmes in the environmental sphere make it possible to lay the foundation for the emergence of new ideas that are based on the protection of the ecosystem, before economic sustainability.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN

Shortage of skilled labour

This refers to ‘TN needs skilled workforce to stay ahead’ (January 19). MSMEs are the backbone of our economy, being major contributors to economic growth, overall exports and employment generation.

With as many as 50 lakh MSMEs in Tamil Nadu, one can only imagine the kind of employment they generate. Skill gap issue faced by MSMEs in Tamil Nadu is not new. In fact, other States are also witnessing skill crunch.

The need of the hour is for MSMEs and State governments to work together with institutes imparting skills training, and customise the training as per the industry needs so that it can create a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

Bal Govind

Noida

Training airline staff

One is proud to note the rapid strides being made by the country in the civil aviation sector. However, as recent events have highlighted, there is need for much introspection by airlines and airports regarding governance issues. Often one encounters high-handedness of staff in place of empathy and care. Surely there is urgent need for intensive en-masse training.

V Vijaykumar

Pune