Focus on citizen welfare

This is with reference to the editorial ‘After Ayodhya’ (January 23). Now that the ruling party has won its campaign for building a Ram temple at Ayodhya, it has to work hard to usher in Ram rajya in the true sense of the term.

Ram rajya symbolises a state where there is justice, equality, morality, and where welfare of the people is of utmost importance. Hence the government should work towards achieving this goal by focusing on the overall development of the country which includes spending on education, health and infrastructure development.

The choice of religion should be personal and should not come in the way of the development and progress of the nation. The ordinary people in India are interested in leading a decent life with basic necessities of life. If India has to prosper and compete with other superpowers, our leaders have to rise above caste and communal politics.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Financial inclusion

This refers to ‘Building on financial inclusion’s success’ (January 23). Even though the schemes executed to accelerate financial inclusion of the financially excluded have fared well, the intended facilities like PMJDY, Mudra credit and PMSAVNidhi have not been optimally used. PMJDY is facilitating Direct Benefit Transfer and related operations but scarcely encourages savings habit.

The credit-related schemes facilitate the supply of credit at affordable interest rates on easy terms, however the utilisation of the funds for the set objectives isn’t up to the mark. It is imperative to ensure that the disbursed credit is utilised for the specified purpose to earn optimum profits, besides sustaining the debt servicing capacity. To ensure the quality of financial inclusion of the vulnerable sections, it is paramount to educate the borrowers about savings, credit and the technology embedded in the various banking products.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Smoother banking

This refers to ‘Banks to go in for big ATM push in next 12-18 months’ (January 23). It is a good decision by bankers to install around 10,000 more ATMs throughout the country in addition to replacement of existing ones which have become outdated. This will greatly reduce the rush at bank branches. Also, banks should install more cash deposit machines as this again would help further reduce the rush.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Transforming learning

Apropos ‘Student-faculty engagement, key to better learning’ (January 23), teaching in universities needs to be transformed from “lecture delivering” to “interactive and discussion oriented” method. This would not only facilitate better understanding of concepts but also encourage creative thinking among students. Students should be informed in advance the topic of discussion in the next class, so that they have the opportunity to study the topic and come prepared to class to get doubts cleared, and participate meaningfully in the classroom discussion. This method also provides the teachers better opportunity to observe, clarify and elucidate, moderate and lead the discussions in the classroom and realistically assess and evaluate the students continuously.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad