IPO practices

The editorial ‘Curbing mule accounts’ (January 25) has pointed out some unethical/illegal activities in the context of IPOs. While use of mule and fictitious accounts to inflate subscription figures must surely be punished, the editorial seems to classify ‘flipping’ of IPO allotment in the same category. This is not fair. Short term trading and booking profits is an entirely legal activity. Often the investor is not convinced of the long term prospects of the company and prefers to take profits off the table. Long term investment philosophy should not be promoted as the more sustainable option. That is not the regulator’s mandate.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Investor awareness

The unhealthy practice adopted by some unscrupulous promoters, camouflaging IPO over-subscriptions through benami accounts and ensuring safe and gainful exit to select investors destroys the market ecosystem. As aptly pointed out, it is beyond the scope of the regulator to identify such transactions and fix accountability on such investors. These malpractices can be curbed only by creating investor awareness about the benefits of long-term investing. To safeguard investor interest, the market-making norms by merchant bankers of SME IPOs must be made uniformly applicable to all IPOs so that the stock price protection can be ensured to the retail investors at least for a reasonable period, thereby preventing the loss, if any, to the investors in case of downward stock price momentum post listing. Also, it paves the way for merchant bankers to track and identify the volume of selling investors on listing and trace back any malpractice played by the promoters in such deals.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

STEM education

This refers to ‘Quality of STEM education must be stepped up’ (January 25). It is imperative that the quality of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education is improved considerably in India to cash in on its favourable demographic dividend. There is no denying that enhancement of technical skills can accelerate the real income (goods and services). But it is also important that the skills of those pursuing commerce and humanities too are increased for the nation’s all-round development/ growth. Economic growth of a country hinges on the quality of its citizens which includes knowledge as well as wisdom.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Focus on senior citizens

This refers to ‘Interim Budget must look to ease the tax regime’ (January 25). When it is Budget time, everyone looks to the Finance Minister for incentives and rebates. While there are suggestions for increasing the threshold income under the new tax regime and seeking extension of the sunset clause benefiting the smaller corporate and manufacturing industry, the expectations of senior citizens are not weighed in.

Senior citizens and super senior citizens depend mainly on the deposit interest income for their day-to-day living. Deposit interest rates are not competitive with the rising inflation and cost of living. Post TDS, the net disposable amount left is far less. The situation of retirees are worrisome with medical facilities becoming dearer and basic essential food items also getting costlier.

The government must announce attractive deposit rates for senior citizens and exempt TDS on the interest income.

GS Santharam

Madurai