Solar push

The Editorial on tapping solar power (May 28) is welcome. More progress could have been made if substantial subsidy been extended to every residence and firms to arrange solar panels. Instead loans are provided to corporate firms who are targeting lakhs of hectares of fertile lands making it solely a commercial project. Every company should be mandated to source at least 70 per cent of its power requirements from captive source.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur

The Editorial has pointed out to the disturbing trend of concentration of solar installations in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Renewable energy projects can be set up on degraded lands, which is about 27 per cent of 3.29 million sq. km of our landmass.

Moreover, using satellite imagery and involving farm scientists and extension professionals of state Agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan kendras of the state will also assist in identification and documentation of waste land parcels.

T Raj Pravin

Pechiparai (Tamil Nadu)

Dairy atmanirbhartha

This is with reference to “Dairy industry ‘mooing’ to Aatmanirbharta with indigenous bovine sex-sorting tech”, (May 28).

The indigenous technological intervention to enhance productivity of milch animals will be soon rolled out in the country making it affordable and accessible for India’s dairy farmers. T

NDDB Dairy Services has successfully conducted field trials of sex-sorted semen usage.

Currently, the sorting technology for bovine semen is sourced through international players such as the US-based Sexing Technologies (ST USA), through its Indian arm ST Genetics India. It is a welcome technology.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar

More female calves

Apropos “Dairy industry …. Sex sorting tech” (May 28), this experiment may no doubt enhance milk production, which warrants heightened veterinary care for the increased population since it may give room for health issues that may go unattended due to shortage of veterinary professionals.

However the present situation of abandoning the male calves by farmers needs to be handled with care since most of them end up at the slaughter house.

The large number of male cattle found abandoned on city roads is the glaring example of how the situation is being handled without concern.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)