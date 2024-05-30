Governance failure

This has reference to ‘RBI imposes business restrictions on two Edelweiss firms for violation of regulations’ (May 30). The instances quoted and the material concerns observed by theRBI clearly indicate that the entire sequence of events had the blessings/tacit approval from the executive directors of the board or the top management or both. There can be no better example for the complete failure of corporate governance of the boards of the said companies in the same group. One wonders what stops the regulator to order for re-hauling the boards in their entirety.

Suppose the boards, prima facie, did not appear to be behind the regulatory violations, should not the RBI direct the board for removal of those in the top management, who were responsible for this sorry state of affairs? Strengthening financial system resilience do not stop just by imposing business restrictions, which affect the prospects of the organisation only. Those responsible for the governance failures should also pay the price.

V Viswanathan

Coimbatore

Encourage research

This is with reference to ‘New Government must prioritise research, innovation’ (May 30). Despite its vast potential in terms of intelligence and youth power, India has not contributed much to the world in terms of innovation and research. We believe in a system where a child’s intelligence is judged by the marks he/she has secured in various exams. Research and innovative ideas should be encouraged at the school level. Dedicated and good teachers are a pre-requisite for this. A lack of government support also puts constraints on developing talent.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Water conservation

This refers to ‘How to regulate water sector’ (May 30). Several States face water-related issues either due to floods and or the lack of rains. But the steps to address the issues are done on an ad-hoc basis with no futuristic plans. Heated discussions take place on effective control and management of rainwater during periods of crisis but everything takes a back-seat once normalcy is restored. States need to focus on maintenance of water bodies, and deepening/ de-silting of lakes, ponds and canals must be done throughout the year. Also, there must be liberal allocation of funds for water management activities.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Health insurance

This refers to ‘IRDAI overhauls health cover norms to empower policyholders’ (May 30). Several reforms undertaken by IRDAI are praiseworthy. Getting approval for cashless claims within an hour will really help patients and their families to plan their out-of-pocket expenses well in time. Besides, other big reforms such as a one month grace period for annual health policy renewal and sharing customer information sheets will go a long way in building deeper trust between the insurer and the insured. Rewarding policyholders who have not taken any claim in the previous year is another positive step. With these initiatives hopefully more people will take to health insurance.

Bal Govind

Noida