Questionable rating

This refers to the editorial ‘Wrong picture’ (May 31). The rating agency S&P recently upgraded India’s outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’ while maintaining its overall rating at ‘BBB-’, the lowest investment grade. This decision reflects a partisan approach that seems devoid of any logic. In assessing a country, various risk factors are considered, with weight given to parameters such as economic status, political stability, governance, financial system, payment systems, etc. India has performed well in all these parameters.

India, recognised as one of the fastest-growing economies in terms of GDP, has managed to keep its debt under control and has adopted a robust financial system backed by the latest technology. India leads the world in digital transactions. Given these factors, S&P’s rating of India appears to undermine the rating system. It is time for a global regulator to rein in such agencies and prevent them from undermining the credibility of the entire rating system.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Expensive healthcare

Apropos ‘Making public health system more robust’ (May 31), up to 1990 India was moving on the right track in terms of establishing a meaningful public healthcare system — PHCs, CHCs and district headquartered hospitals. Had the same pace continued at the rural and CHC levels, there would have been enough time to develop tertiary care at the district level. Now that health is left to market forces, private healthcare institutions have made treatment too expensive for ordinary people.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP

Spurious medicines

The ‘Pocket’ (May 31) cartoon on spurious medicines being pumped into the market is hilarious and timely. The nexus between certain pharma companies and medicine distributors must be broken at any cost. Unfortunately, the prevailing systemic failure either at manufacturing or approval stage of specific medicines is hurting citizens. Also, there are apprehensions about mis-selling of some generic drugs through Jan Aushadi centres, in the absence of proper control and monitoring.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Managing interest rates

This is with reference to ‘Status quo on interest rate on the cards’ (May 31). Interest rate needs to be at a level that promotes economic growth, price stability and financial intermediation. Even though inflation is now relatively stable, the likelihood of prices going up cannot be ruled out due to persisting geopolitical threats and possible rate changes by other central banks. The other factors that influence inflation such as supply bottlenecks, excessive unproductive expenditures and credit disbursement by banks for unproductive purposes need to be watched.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Election schedule

The entire nation will breathe a sigh of relief at the end of this general election. It has been a long and arduous task for all political parties to keep people interested all through this long election schedule. That there has been voter fatigue is obvious as the percentage of polled votes has fallen. The Election Commission must ensure a shorter election schedule. Though it may not be easy for a single-day election, such a long-drawn schedule must be avoided.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai