Election of Speaker

This refers to ‘Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker in unanimous voice vote’ (June 26). It was an appreciable gesture on the part of the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to congratulate the NDA nominee Om Birla on his re-election as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. It’s a different matter that Rahul Gandhi also went on to gainfully utilise this opportunity to highlight the crucial role of the Opposition in representing the voice of the people within the House.

Let us hope that both our elected representatives will genuinely ‘rise to the occasion’ and the nation will no longer witness the frequent walkouts by the Opposition even as the same is represented by a much stronger INDIA bloc this time around.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Address rural distress

The new government at the Centre has its tasks cut out to address the mounting rural distress and continuing high food prices that continue to plague the Indian economy. Higher fuel and food prices have driven up inflation in rural markets more than in urban areas over the last 18 months, while growth in agriculture production has tapered, largely owing to unseasonal rains. With global warming-induced climate change resulting in lower yield, it is time to focus more on developing climate-resilient crops.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Compensation mechanism

With reference to ‘The Champerty route to consumer justice’ (June 26), this compensation settlement mechanism is really cost-effective and speedy. Apart from the pre-financing benefits extended by the attorneys, the process relieves attending of courts by the claimant. However, in India it is not mandatory to engage an attorney in consumer cases and the filing process is simple and cost-free. But attendance is a requirement.

Necessary regulatory amendments may be brought out to encourage redress through the Champerty route, considering the immense benefits attached to it.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Consumer interest

Apropos ‘Glitches galore’ (June 26), the Supreme Court mandated establishment of a self-declaration mechanism for advertisements directing broadcasters, print and digital media to file self-declaration certificates of compliance before publishing or broadcasting any advertisement is welcome. Technical glitches and procedural issues have to be sorted out and consumers should be insulated from deceitful and exaggerated advertisements, particularly on healthcare, gaming and share market

Vinod Johri

Delhi