Push for manufacturing

This refers to ‘Making India a global manufacturing powerhouse’ (June 27). The manufacturing sector is described as the backbone of economic development. Manufacturing units also help in modernising agriculture as well as in reducing the heavy dependence of the people on agriculture by providing them jobs. It not only generates employment opportunities but also contributes to GDP and enhances the overall standard of living. But Indian manufacturing faces stiff competition from developing economies with lower labour costs, such as Vietnam, as well as wealthy industrial nations like China and South Korea.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Huge responsibility

It refers to ‘Leader of Opposition must be on the ball’ (June 27). Rahul Gandhi had the golden opportunity to be part of the UPA government from 2004-2014, but he did not show the keenness to join despite an offer from Manmohan Singh.

So now that he has shed his reluctance and became Leader of Opposition, it is good news for the Congress. But this role comes with huge responsibility and challenges. He will have to keep himself abreast of all the issues which will be discussed and debated in Parliament and should be quick to respond and raise concerns and provide alternative vision.

Bal Govind

Noida

Dairy farming

This refers to ‘Call to adopt new technologies, marketing ways for dairy sector growth’ (June 27). Much of the milk production is contributed by small and marginal farmers, despite being located in remote areas and having limited cattle. Efforts must be made to ensure that technology reaches them at affordable cost. Also, this segment of dairy farmers must be trained to achieve value addition to milk by encouraging them to provide consumer products so that rural folks get value-added products at an affordable price.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka

India-US ties

The report ‘US trusts India with critical tech despite concerns about Russia: Campbell’ (June 27), which details the changes in the contours of bilateral relations between the world’s largest democracies, is encouraging. The efforts of the professional turned politician in our external affairs minister — in holding fort for our country’s continuing purchase of Russian oil and other business deals — need to be applauded. He proved his mettle articulating India’s free choice in matters of national interest, but not losing sight of the diplomatic nuances and niceties. Of course, the change of guard at the national level in the immediate past decade in India also helped bring about a perceptible change in India-US ties.

Jose Abraham

Vaikom, Kerala