Health insurance

It refers to ‘Why not have a health insurance regulator?’ (July 12). The criticality of health insurance can never be overemphasised. It’s unfortunate that as many as 40 crore people in our country do not even have basic government insurance. Establishing a separate regulator for health insurance is a good suggestion as it could act as a bridge between the insured and insurer and motivate insurance companies to expand their base and cover as many people as possible. Yes, tools like AI and data analytics can play a big role in taking insurance to the masses. Unlike in the West, with no social security system in place, India should aim at health insurance for each and every citizen.

Bal Govind

Noida

Airport at Hosur

This refers to ‘The potential of new Hosur airport’ (July 12). The Tamil Nadu government’s announcement of establishing a new international airport on the TN-Karnataka border town of Hosur appears to be more political in nature. The international airport at Bengaluru is just about 60 km from Hosur town, and the new airport should satisfy the minimum distance criteria of 150 km between two airports.

Besides, Hosur town is located at a very sensitive zone. Political rows over issues between the two States at times escalate into clashes, bandhs, riots and in suspension of road and rail transport between Hosur and Bengaluru. This being the case, will international travellers prefer the proposed airport? Tamil Nadu must drop the plan and divert its time and energy to improving road infrastructure and maintaining water bodies within the State.

K Venkatesan

Coimbatore

Thrust areas for Budget

‘Ahead of full Budget, PM meets leading economists’ (July 12), gives a view of the customary brainstorming sessions over the past few weeks after ‘Modi . 3.0’ assumed the reigns. The goals for the economy — $5 trillion soon and $30 trillion by 2047 — are laudable. More meaningful would be a thrust on sustainable job creation to reap the dividends of the favourable demographic composition our country is blessed with. And as we cater to that, the goals above would naturally be achieved. Rural India, agriculture and the informal sectors face a multitude of problems which need government intervention to help achieve their potential.

Personal income tax slabs need upward revision, and rates, a reversal. Savings need a fillip, with tax on interest and capital gains being done away with or reduced.

Jose Abraham

Vaikom, Kerala

Boost informal sector

Apropos ‘In shrinking informal economy, small units take biggest hit’ (July 12), it is painful that manufacturing units and the number of workers in the informal sector have declined. The time lag in data compilation reduces the scope for timely remedial policy action. The upcoming Budget must address the issues facing unincorporated enterprises.

Angara Venkata Girija Kumar

Chennai