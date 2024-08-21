Taxing mining companies

Apropos ‘Return of retrospective tax’ (August 21), while the Supreme Court judgment recognising the right of State governments to collect taxes from mining companies is progressive and gives a boost to the federal structure, its ruling on collecting the taxes retrospectively is “regressive”. Though the apex court’s argument, that giving prospective effect only to its judgment would have had the unjust consequence of virtually “invalidating State laws” and having its own implications on taxes already collected, is quite logical, it is equally unjust to allow States to collect taxes retrospectively.

This tax conundrum could have been solved by ruling that the judgment is to be effective prospectively only and all tax transactions conducted and settled thus far prior to the judgment cannot be reopened neither for fresh taxation on mining companies nor for any claims by mining companies for refund of taxes already collected under various State legislation.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Stalling lateral entry move

This refers to government asking UPSC to cancel ad for lateral entry (August 21). Efficient bureaucracy leads to good governance, and with this intention the government wanted 45 lateral entries into the civil services. But such is the compulsion of coalition politics that the government had to give in to the demands of its own allies. Prime Minister Modi had also rolled back three critical farm laws which were in the larger interest of the farmers. Hopefully, the ruling dispensation will take the opposition and allies on board before making sensitive policy changes.

Bal Govind

Noida

Merit matters

The Centre’s decision to cancel UPSC advertisement for lateral entry recruitments is a demonstration of how good policies become collateral damage in political battles.

Pressure from vocal coalition allies and attacks from opposition parties are par for the course in democratic politics.

A fast-growing economy requires domain expertise in newer, developing fields. Bureaucrats, drawn from general streams, may not always be the best choice for such tasks.

This is true even for developed countries like the US and the UK that regularly hire experts from outside government. But if quotas become a factor in lateral entry jobs where merit is critical, the purpose may be lost. The cause of social justice can surely survive 45 recruitments.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Improving healthcare

This refers to ‘The neglect of healthcare must be reversed’ (August 21). Only a small amount has been allocated in the Budget for medical facilities and education. Our medical system, government hospitals, and medical education require a thorough shake-up. The lack of good hospitals for the poor and the pathetic condition of government-run hospitals must be addressed. The government should open more medical colleges where affordable education can be provided. Also, a decent amount should be allocated for medical research.

Veena Shenoy

Thane