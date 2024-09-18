Chip manufacturing

This refers to ‘Securing India’s semiconductor future’ (September 18). Commercial large scale domestic chip manufacture has caught the nation’s imagination. Taiwan, a small nation, had the drive and foresight to grasp the relevance of penetrative technologies in human progress. It supplies 90 per cent of advanced chips, globally. Given this technical hold, it is able to find universal support against Chinese threat to its sovereignty. Time we seed our own research into the expanding universe of chips and associated electronic hardware. We cannot rest in our pre-eminent position in software alone. The advent and eventual subjugation by AI will demand continuous leapfrogging in newer materials and technology to cut costs, size and energy consumption, even as the need for processing speeds keeps rising exponentially. Without home-grown technology or stable collaboration for its effective transfer, we will stay mere assemblers instead of pioneering futuristic designs in laboratories.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Geriatric care

The editorial ‘Senior cover’ (September 18) presents a comprehensive approach to the PM-JAY scheme. Where nothing is available, a scheme of this sort is welcome. Also, the government should plan to create a separate wing in every government hospital for geriatric care. This should address periodic health check-ups and treatment, with medicines and diagnostic services coming free. The government should equip the geriatric wing in all its healthcare institutions with modern equipment.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP

Vande Bharat trains

This refers to ‘Vande Bharat questions’ (September 18). The Indian Railways’ recent decision of awarding the tendering process of manufacturing Vande Bharat (VB) trains to non-railway companies is quite appreciable, as it reduces the burden on ICF. With new variants of VB trains coming in, IR needs to be diligent enough in deploying them in profitable routes. Similar to non-sleeper buses plying between cities for overnight journeys, IR can deploy the regular VB trains on a trial basis on selected routes without warranting the immediate necessity of VB sleeper trains. If successful, it can be rolled out and the new Vande Sleeper version can take other routes exceeding overnight journeys. The best alternative for deployment of Vande Metro would be to replace all the current MEMU and DEMU trains.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Boost invisible exports

That India’s trade deficit widened to $30 billion in August, thanks to increase in gold imports (September 18) is indeed a matter for concern. India is the largest consumer of gold. With the considerable reduction in customs duty on the yellow metal, its imports have increased causing a deficit in trade balance. India should try to enhance its invisible exports and reduce the deficit in the balance of payments, which is a more comprehensive record than the balance of trade. Since many European nations are experiencing recession, it is imperative that it produces quality services.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai