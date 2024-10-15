MF direct schemes

This refers to editorial ‘Right direction’ (October 15). It is an open secret that direct mutual fund schemes generate better returns than regular versions of the same. But the mutual fund industry does not have any added incentive to promote direct schemes as the majority of its business comes from distributors. SEBI must ask all mutual funds to clearly mention schemes’ returns in bold for retail investors to understand and make informed decisions. Regular plans are best for first-time investors or someone who is new to the market. Once a retail investor gains some experience and exposure and understands the market better, he/she can invest through direct schemes. Both the schemes have their own advantages but one should not be promoted at the cost of the other. SEBI as well as the mutual fund industry will have to play their role here.

Bal Govind

Noida

Secure AI systems

This is with reference to ‘AI deployment must be guided by ethical considerations: Scindia’ (October 15). Towards the ethical and responsible deployment of AI, building a framework of standards encompassing privacy, transparency, overcoming bias, fairness and accountability is of primary importance. The immediate goal of these standards should be that AI systems are easily intelligible and amenable to fairness audit, so that people feel that these systems are not only trustworthy, reliable and secure, but also doesn’t cause any harm to human beings, not even unintentional harm, even while protecting their privacy.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Eye-care for students

This refers to ‘Glasses for students with poor vision can give India ₹156 billion productivity boost’ (October 15). It is shocking to note that 3.4 million Indian children go to class with uncorrected vision every school day, according to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. There should be a system in place in all schools (both public and private) to check the eyesight of children on a regular basis and ensure that the children with eye defects compulsorily wear spectacles or strictly follow medical practitioners’ advice.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Tackling societal ills

This is with reference to ‘RG Kar incident: Festival glitter fails to dampen ongoing doctors protest’ (October 15). All those authorities who thought that they could hush up the young medico’s rape and murder case by manipulating evidence are facing people’s and doctors’ wrath. As long as people actively participate and take interest in the day-to-day happenings of the country, there will be positive change and development. The solutions to these ills cannot be found in conference rooms but rests with citizens. Only when citizens consider the social ills as their own, will there be a positive change in the society.

Citizens should not only be aware of their rights but also duties.

Veena Shenoy

Thane