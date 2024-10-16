Commercial disputes

With reference to ‘Making commercial courts effective’ (October 16), commercial disputes are bound to leapfrog with the new downsized monetary limits for dispute raised through commercial courts. The enormous piling up of unnecessary litigations for petty causes, misusing the authority given under constitutional rights, puts insurmountable burden on the judiciary. With contractual obligations under commercial disputes being a complex category, especially with reference to e-commerce-related litigations emanating from predominant market penetration by global operators, the need for more judicial officers specialising in commercial and trade laws is crucial for speedy and amicable resolution of disputes.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Towards inclusive growth

Awarding the Nobel prize to those who have identified the institutional factor responsible for growth is definitely a point to ponder. Institutions that have an inbuilt system to ensure inclusive growth are needed. The present form of democracy prevalent in most parts of the world has utterly failed to ensure equi-distribution of wealth. Policies are designed largely to help the affluent. Wider range of discussions and debates globally are required to arrive at a scientific system that can assure inclusive growth.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP

Valuable insights

The work by the Economics Nobel laureates sheds valuable insights on how political and economic institutions play a role in explaining why some countries prosper while others do not. Europeans in the colonial past used authoritative systems to control densely populated areas while sparsely populated ones saw more settlers that resulted in establishing more inclusive governments. Their studies show that long term prosperity will be ensured if a state reduces entrepreneurial risk, preserves property rights, creates independent regulators, dispenses justice swiftly and does not monopolise savings.

Vijay Singh Adhikari

Nainital, Uttarakhand

EU-China tariff war

This refers to ‘China’s EV giant BYD slams EU tariffs as rivalry heats up at Paris car show’ (October 16). The European Union imposed higher tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China, risking tensions with an important trading partner in an effort to protect an industry crucial to Europe’s economy. It is a signal that there’s an emerging consensus in Europe that stronger pushback against China on the economic front is needed. Also, the EU’s decision stems from an investigation that found government subsidies given to electric vehicles made in China, part of a broader push against what the commission describes as anti-competitive behaviour from China that has hurt European businesses. On the other hand, China has started investigations against subsidies on European goods, indicating a possible trade war.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Washington, US