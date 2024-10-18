Reining in veggie prices

This refers to ‘Kanda Express chugs in with onion cargo to combat price surge’ (October 18). The move of the Consumer Affairs Ministry is quite appreciable. Transport of such essential items by train would definitely have an impact on market price fixation as the cost of transporting by road is higher. Rail transport helps in reducing emission as well. Reduced production, insufficient minimum support price and damage due to excess or deficit rains are the main reasons attributed to short supply of staple food items such as potato, onion and tomato, leading to their rise in prices. Administrative reforms for normalising the availability of perishable farm produce need to be given priority.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Liberal view on citizenship

The Supreme Court’s verdict upholding Section 6A of the Citizenship Act 1955, which was inserted in the statute books after the Assam accord in 1985, is welcome. While Section 6A was contested on the grounds it violates constitutional provisions on citizenship and goes against the Right to Equality by setting a yardstick for Assam compared to the rest of the country, the apex court has taken a liberal and expansive view of citizenship. At a time when debates over setting the parameters of Indian nationalism continue to rage, the Supreme Court’s dynamic reading of citizenship that is sensitive to the imperatives of equality and upliftment has assumed much significance.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Forex market intervention

The article ‘IMF does a volte-face on forex market management’ (October 18) made for a good read. The IMF’s blog, which says that nations can interfere in the foreign exchange market and influence the exchange rates and mitigate the risks, is not surprising. It is because countries like India have already been following the managed floating system. The US economy is so powerful that nothing can affect the dollar value, even if it follows expansionary policy or loosens its purse strings.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Chinese market rally

Apropos ‘Just a hiccup’ (October 18), despite the recent rally in Chinese markets, active foreign investors are unlikely to significantly reduce their holdings in India in favour of shifting capital to China. While the Chinese market rally is encouraging, more policy steps are needed to boost economic activity and confidence in it. The impact on earnings will depend on the magnitude of recovery in its economy, but this seems fairly modest.

The average Chinese citizen still grapples with job insecurity, stagnant salaries, and depreciating real estate and equity values. The policies announced so far can only smooth out the de-leveraging process. The critical task of repairing balance sheets still lies ahead. Although China has pledged fiscal support to revive its economy, details are still lacking. Meanwhile, the domestic inflows and non-institutional investor sentiment will remain largely unaffected by developments in the Chinese market.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Washington, US