FMCG giants must adapt

Apropos ‘False alarm’ (October 30), change is the only constant in the world and these giant FMCG companies should have foreseen the change which came to the fore during and after Covid. E-commerce has become a critical part of our daily lives and in recent times even quick commerce has been embraced with both hands by customers. So the way we shop has undergone a drastic change in the last four years. Not only shopping patterns but also what we shop for has changed and it is up to these FMCG companies to realise the changed ground reality and adjust their strategy to market and sell their products. Zomato has shown to the HULs of the world how being adaptive to changing market trends bears fruit.

Bal Govind

Noida

Ethanol production

This refers to ‘Ethanol producers may need 11.3 mt maize this season’ (October 30). The production of ethanol from food cereals, especially maize, has picked up. This would not only help bring down the price of ethanol sold in the open market but also assist India Inc in achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending by 2025. Per statistics, maize cultivation has seen a good jump in States like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab and Karnataka. However, the tempo in maize production in the coming years needs to be ensured for sustaining supply to the distilleries producing ethanol.

Other options like using food waste and crop residue as alternative inputs in ethanol production need to be given equal weight rather than overly depending on maize. Though maize is not a water-intensive crop, it degrades the soil in the long run. The recent interest subvention programmes for establishing new distilleries facilitated ramping up of ethanol generation capacity. Oil marketing companies must enter into long-term contracts with the stakeholders for seamless source supply.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

The making of currency

This refers to ‘How costly is it to produce money?’ (October 30). Currency notes and coins are a blessing as they facilitate all transactions in a country and abroad too by getting the equivalent amount of foreign exchange. It is really amazing to note the human effort and technological nuances that go into the production of good money, which is easily recognisable and cannot be duplicated or counterfeited.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Push for RE projects

‘Govt proposes 15-year PPA for firm, dispatchable RE projects with battery storage’ (October 30) is a giant step forward to encourage renewable energy generating companies and for advancing the cause of a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

The long duration of the PPAs would provide scope for planning in terms of a stable and steady income source and confidence to make big capital investments, including investments in energy storage system and automatic weather monitoring stations.

The proposed terms of the PPAs should motivate many renewable energy producers to participate in the bidding process.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad