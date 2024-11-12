Boost competitiveness

This refers to ‘Central bank blues’ (November 12). The recent change in US administration has introduced some uncertainty around the future trajectory of Federal Reserve rates and the level of autonomy the Fed Chairman will have in making such decisions. In anticipation of potential increases in US import duties, China has been responding by depreciating its currency to keep its exports competitive globally.

Additionally, the US decision to reduce the size of its balance sheet will place upward pressure on Fed rates, though the Fed aims to manage this in light of its achievements in growth, employment, and consumption. If China continues to devalue the yuan, it may also impact India. However, rather than depreciating the rupee to make exports more competitive, India, as a trade-deficit country, would benefit more from seizing the opportunity created by disruptions in Chinese manufacturing.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

US’ interests first

Donald Trump will stay the quintessential businessman. He will not fight the wars of others. Ukraine is Russia’s business and so perhaps will Taiwan be of the Chinese. He would rein in expenditure even if it means reneging on his NATO allies. Trade wars with China is here to stay and his navigation will be on a day-to-day balance sheet: how little he can concede and how much more he can extract. He will neither spare money nor effort towards climate change, a cause too distant for him.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Shirking climate action

The article ‘Geopolitics of natural gas trade’ (November 12) presents a detailed analysis of natural gas trade. The entire globe is facing a serious threat from fast deteriorating climatic conditions. A number of summit meetings are being held to address the issue but virtually nothing is being done to solve the problem. US President-elect Trump has said he will not consider the global decisions concerning climate. In the prevailing economic order, it is profit motive that rules.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP

Clean energy funding

This refers to ‘COP29 priorities’ (November 12). When top nations like the US, India, China, the UK, Germany and France have decided to skip the crucial COP29 meeting at Baku, it does raise more than a few eyebrows about the objective it will achieve. So far not much has happened on the proposed Green Climate Fund, and we know that only 5 per cent of the funds will be allocated through grants and as much as 60 per cent will be through loans. This massive sum of loans is bound to be a huge financial burden on developing and poor nations. So developed nations will have to do the heavy lifting here. And to top it all, statements by Donald Trump against clean energy is worrisome.

Bal Govind

Noida