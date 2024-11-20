This refers to the report ‘Centre, RBI speak in different voices over inflation, rate cuts’ (November 20). It is uncomfortable to find the media expecting government spokespersons and the top brass of statutory bodies to think harmoniously on the policies and issues they handle.

The suggestion is not that they should fight like the treasury benches and the Opposition in legislatures these days. But we should allow open debates on issues like the tolerance level of inflation, methods of arriving at various types of inflation and perhaps even the inflation target.

To discuss and advise RBI broadly on how to handle the monetary policy, there is a statutory arrangement (Monetary Policy Committee) which has been working well for some years now. MPC during its periodical meetings, will factor in their advice to RBI, and the views of various stakeholders. While the media’s role in educating the public about the role of interest rates is well taken, too much should not be read into every difference in opinion.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

This refers to the news report ‘Centre, RBI speak in different voices over inflation, rate cuts (November 20). Having failed to control the price of tomato, onion and potato (TOP) and thereby inflation, the government appears to have invented a new logic to conceal its failure.

This may also be a reflection as to who calls the shot in policy making and whose interests drive the economic governance of the country.

Manohar Alembath

Kannur (Kerala)

Exit polls are futile

With voting set to be completed on Wednesday across all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra and the 38 remaining of Jharkhand’s total 81 seats, all eyes will now be on the ‘exit polls’.

Exit polls seem futile and a waste of precious resources and money. Who knows, these polls may be sponsored or stage managed by vested political interests as also some media houses, largely aimed at enhancing their respective TRP.

Since it is nigh impossible to correctly read the ‘heart and minds’ of the voters, resorting thereto could be a ‘futile’ exercise, more so when actual counting of votes, is slated for November 23, not far away. It’s better to wait for the D-Day.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Shade-grown coffee

Apropos ‘2024-25 coffee crop may be unchanged at 3.7 lakh tonnes’ (November 20). Coffee grown in peninsular India is known for its unique quality for the main reason that it is grown under shade.

Any attempt to spread coffee cultivation to tropical regions may affect the native coffee growers.

Secondly, the Coffee Board must import advanced machinery under actual user import scheme and Technology Upgradation scheme (TUF) since small and medium growers may not afford direct import of equipment.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)