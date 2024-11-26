Funds for climate action

The 29th edition of UNFCCC, COP29, has concluded with the adoption of a controversial agreement to triple climate finance for developing countries to $300 billion annually by 2035. No doubt, it is a paltry sum, and on the criteria of both equity and ambition the $300 billion finance target has failed the developing countries that need at least $1.3 trillion every year to stave off the debilitating effects of global warming-induced climate change. The grim reality is that developed countries took over 10 years to meet the $100 billion target set at COP15 in 2019, and most of that money has come in loans, pushing several low-income countries towards vicious debt traps. Placing a disproportionate burden on developing nations and pressuring them to ensure a faster transition to low-carbon economies do not augur well for humanity’s fight against climate change.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

BSNL must scale up

With reference to the report ‘BSNL gains as tariff-hit subscribers shift from private operators’ (November 26), it is a rare case of reverse migration of subscribers from private players to a public sector company in the service sector. BSNL should capitalise on this opportunity by improving its services and offering more value for subscribers’ money by continuously modernising/updating and expanding its infrastructure, including the network of towers. The challenge is to not only retain the recently migrated subscribers in bulk, but also to attract more new subscribers.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

IPL’s youngest catch

That Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old cricketer from Bihar, has been bought for ₹1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League 2025 reinforces the point that free play of market forces can bring fresh talent to the fore, be it any field of economic activity, and also reward them handsomely.

One hopes that the boy’s purple patch in the game continues and enables him to find a place in the national squad (seniors). After all, opportunities will multiply when they are seized.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Kashmir tourism

This is with reference to ‘Snow covered valleys help revive Kashmir tourist bookings’ (November 26). The main source of livelihood of Kashmiris is tourism. Hence boosting tourism will definitely pay the way for development in Kashmir. The governments both at the Centre and State should walk the extra mile to further boost tourism. Kashmir has the potential to beat all other tourist destinations because of its beauty and grandeur.

For years India has failed to attract tourists to Kashmir, thus foregoing huge revenues. With good governance, peace, stability and better infrastructure, Kashmir can be transformed into a world class tourist destination which will bring in huge revenues for the State.

Veena Shenoy

Thane