EVMs vs ballot papers

This refers to ‘EVMs are fine if you win, and tampered if you lose: SC’ (November 27). Hats off to the Supreme Court for having dismissed the petition seeking reverting back to paper ballots. Most opposition political parties have been raising the bogey of ballot papers vis-a-vis EVMs by levelling unsubstantiated charges against the Election Commission, too. The apex court should also consider imposing some exemplary cost for repeated filing of such petitions as it had already ruled in favour of nationwide use of EVMs.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Dividend policy of PSEs

This refers to ‘Centre’s PSE dividend policy is too pushy’ (November 27). While it is understandable that the government, as a major shareholder, sets expectations for dividends, it is crucial for each profit-making PSE to develop its own dividend policy. By doing so, PSEs can tailor their strategies to their unique operational contexts and long-term goals, rather than adhering to a one-size-fits-all mandate.

This autonomy would enable them to align with global practices and ensure sustainable growth. Encouraging PSEs to establish and ratify their dividend policies can lead to more strategic financial management, akin to many Western companies that successfully balance shareholder returns with reinvestment needs.

Srinivasan Kannan

Chennai

An unfair demand

With regard to dividend distribution by PSEs, the government should understand that it has not been able to achieve its total disinvestment target of ₹2.10 lakh crore (that is, capital receipts) because there are few takers of CPSEs. Hence, insisting on a minimum dividend of 30 per cent of profit after tax or 4 per cent of net worth from them (CPSEs) by the government is not plausible.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Addressing Adani episode

The recent conviction of Gautam Adani by the US raises deep concerns about corporate governance and accountability in our country. With assertions of a $250 million bribery plot, how can we trust our biggest corporations? Also, why did Parliament ignore this vital issue? Should not our officials focus on such issues over political posturing?

Anshu Bharti

Begusarai, Bihar

Delhi air pollution

Apropos ‘Delhi’s EV push’ (November 27), air pollution in Delhi has reached such a level that many people are being hospitalised for respiratory problems. Efforts to control stubble burning in neighbouring States apart, Delhi must introduce more EVs and create charging infra, including battery swap. A slow but steady effort in substituting ICE vehicles with EVs will bring dividends in the long run. Also, Delhiites must create home charging infra which could reduce dependence on charging stations.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN