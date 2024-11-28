Fund transfer to States

This refers to ‘The equity issue in FC transfers’ (November 28). The current method of resource transfers employed by the Finance Commission (FC) penalises fiscally well-managed States.

The result is a moral hazard: States with poor fiscal discipline are effectively subsidised by those that perform better. This perpetuates the cycle, leaving poorly managed States with little incentive to improve their fiscal health. To ensure a fair distribution of resources and encourage fiscal responsibility, the FC should assign greater weight to factors such as higher per capita income, better education outcomes, higher GST collections, effective population control, and other indicators of good governance.

Without reform, the current system risks further widening the gap between better-performing States and those with weaker fiscal management, undermining long-term equity and progress.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Higher education

This refers to ‘How quality of higher education can be scaled up’ (November 28). The parameters of quality higher education are: sufficient number of qualified faculty members, profile of the students entering into higher education, infrastructure and curriculum of the educational institutions, examination patterns, and so on. Professional development programmes are an excellent way to enhance teaching skills and research abilities of the faculty members. More funds should be allocated by the Centre to improve university infrastructure, educational materials and technical resources. When students receive quality education the impact on society is transformative, going beyond individual benefits and extending to the entire community.

P Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai, TN

Promote autonomy

Higher education, is most crucial for the socio-economic development of a nation. It is the basis of all national endeavours and development plans. Quality cannot improve unless academics are committed to teaching and research and that requires that they have autonomy. The idea that quality of higher education will improve by standardisation has to be given up. It is commitment that is needed and policymakers should do everything possible to encourage it. For this, there shouldn’t be short-supply of resources and autonomy must be granted at all levels in institutions of higher learning.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN

End freebie culture

This is with reference to ‘Women-centric cash transfer schemes and elections’ (November 28). The victories of parties in the recent Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections are largely attributed to their handing out various freebies, especially cash transfers to women Although regular cash transfers to economically marginalised women do benefit them in terms of improving their standard of living, it cannot continue for long as it will burden the exchequer.

Freebie culture cannot empower women, but good education, health facilities and employment opportunities will.

Providing technical education and other skills to girl students of marginalised families can also go a long way in empowering girls and women.

Veena Shenoy

Thane